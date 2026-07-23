Fort Lauderdale licensed direct carrier recognized across Google, Trustpilot, BBB, and six additional independent review platforms.

We have never paid to suppress a review or manipulate our rating. Our reviews across nine platforms are the result of thousands of moves handled the right way.” — Justin Perez & Diego Asorey, Co-Founders, Direct Relocation Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct Relocation Services , a licensed direct interstate carrier headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has earned hundreds of verified customer reviews across nine independent review platforms — establishing one of the most comprehensive and transparent review profiles of any long distance moving company in the Southeast.In an industry where fake reviews, manufactured testimonials, and paid placements are common, Direct Relocation Services has built its reputation the old-fashioned way — one move at a time, one honest review at a time, across platforms that cannot be bought, gamed, or manipulated.The Nine PlatformsDirect Relocation Services maintains an active, verified presence across the following independent review platforms:Google — the most widely used consumer review platform in the world — shows Direct Relocation Services with 580+ verified reviews from customers who completed long distance moves from Florida and Georgia to destinations across the country. Google reviews cannot be purchased and are verified by the platform's fraud detection systems.Trustpilot — one of the world's leading independent review platforms — shows Direct Relocation Services with dozens of verified customer reviews. Trustpilot explicitly prohibits companies from offering incentives or paying to hide reviews. Every review on the platform reflects the genuine experience of a real customer. Read verified Trustpilot reviews at trustpilot.com/review/directrelocate.com.The Better Business Bureau — the gold standard of American business accountability — shows Direct Relocation Services as A-Rated and Accredited since May 2025. The BBB A-rating reflects the company's consistent professionalism, transparent pricing, and responsive resolution of customer concerns. Read BBB reviews at bbb.org.MoveAdvisor — a dedicated moving industry review platform — shows Direct Relocation Services with 348 verified customer reviews from real customers who completed moves with the company. Read MoveAdvisor reviews at moveadvisor.com/movers/direct-relocation-services-llc-8972.MyMovingJourney — a moving-specific review platform with rigorous verification standards — shows Direct Relocation Services with 212 verified customer reviews and a 4.7 out of 5 average rating based on 196 five-star reviews. Read MyMovingJourney reviews at mymovingjourney.com/mover/direct-relocation-services-llc.MyGoodMovers — a verified moving company directory — shows Direct Relocation Services with 124 verified customer reviews highlighting professional crews, transparent pricing, and reliable delivery. Read MyGoodMovers reviews at mygoodmovers.com/movers/direct-relocation-services-llc.Verified Movers — an independent moving company review site — shows Direct Relocation Services with positive verified reviews from customers who praised the company's professionalism, punctuality, and careful handling of belongings. Read Verified Movers reviews at verifiedmovers.com/long-distance-moving-companies/company/direct-relocation-services.ConsumerAffairs — one of the most widely visited consumer review platforms in the United States — maintains an active Direct Relocation Services profile with verified customer reviews. Read ConsumerAffairs reviews at consumeraffairs.com/movers/direct-relocation-services.html.Angi — formerly Angie's List, one of the most trusted home services review platforms in the country — shows Direct Relocation Services with verified customer reviews including multiple five-star ratings from customers who praised the company's professionalism, punctuality, and communication. Read Angi reviews at angi.com.Why Verified Reviews Across Multiple Platforms MatterA moving company with reviews on only one platform — or only on their own website — is a moving company that has not earned the trust of the broader marketplace. Legitimate reviews accumulate naturally across multiple independent platforms because real customers share their experiences everywhere — not just where a company asks them to.Direct Relocation Services does not pay for reviews. The company does not offer incentives in exchange for positive feedback. It does not use reputation management services to suppress negative reviews. Every review on every platform reflects the genuine experience of a real customer who trusted the company with their belongings.That transparency is by design. Direct Relocation Services was founded on a single principle — tell the truth from day one. That means honest pricing, binding estimates that do not change, and a review profile that any potential customer can verify independently before committing to a single dollar.What Customers SayAcross all nine platforms a consistent picture emerges — customers praise the professionalism and work ethic of Direct Relocation Services crews, the accuracy of pricing, the quality of communication throughout the move, and the careful handling of furniture and personal belongings.Crew members frequently mentioned by name in verified reviews include Yandri, Jackson, Luis, Marcus, Sincere, Vincent, Chris, Jeff, David, Gabe, Kelly, Mario, Simon, Richard, and others — reflecting a team of experienced professionals who take personal pride in every move they handle.How to Verify Direct Relocation Services Before BookingDirect Relocation Services encourages every potential customer to conduct full due diligence before booking. In addition to reading reviews across the nine platforms listed above customers can verify the company's federal operating credentials at motus.dot.gov — the FMCSA's new carrier verification system launched in May 2026.Search USDOT #3000931 at motus.dot.gov. You will find Entity Type: CARRIER — Broker Authority: NONE — Operating Authority: ACTIVE. This confirms Direct Relocation Services is a licensed direct carrier that owns its trucks, employs its crews, and takes full responsibility for every move it handles.A Message From the Co-Founders"We have never asked a customer to leave a review in exchange for a discount or any other incentive. We have never paid to suppress a negative review or manipulate our rating on any platform. The reviews we have earned across nine independent platforms are the result of thousands of moves handled the right way — honestly, carefully, and with genuine respect for every customer who trusted us with their belongings. That is the only reputation that means anything in this industry."— Justin Perez and Diego Asorey, Co-Founders, Direct Relocation ServicesAbout Direct Relocation ServicesDirect Relocation Services is a licensed direct interstate carrier operating under USDOT #3000931 and MC #24036, headquartered at 4901 NW 17th Way Suite 605, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309. Founded in 2015 by Justin Perez and Diego Asorey the company has over 11 years of experience handling long distance relocations from Florida and Georgia to all 48 contiguous states. Direct Relocation Services is BBB A-Rated and Accredited with 580+ verified reviews across nine independent review platforms. Proud partner of Move For Hunger. For more information visit directrelocationservices.com

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