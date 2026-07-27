SERES Recognized on the 2026 Fortune China 500, Reinforcing Its Position as Global Premium Automotive Brand

SERES listed in 156º position on the Fortune ranking New AITO M9

SERES Ranks No. 156 on the 2026 Fortune China 500, Continuing Its Consecutive Presence on the List

CHONGQING, CHONGQING, CHINA, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SERES has once again been named to the Fortune China 500 list, which was officially released on July 21. The company ranked No. 156, up 13 positions from the previous year.“As competition in China's new energy vehicle market intensifies, SERES has demonstrated resilient profitability,”commented Fortune. In 2025, SERES delivered record annual revenue of RMB 165.05 billion, representing a 13.7% YoY increase, and net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB 5.96 billion, marking its second straight year of profitability.SERES adheres to its “Five High Standards” in vehicle manufacturing - high safety, high reliability, high performance, high quality and high value, redefines luxury by integrating traditional luxury with technology-driven innovation. The AITO brand, jointly developed by SERES and Huawei, achieved one million vehicle deliveries in just 46 months, setting a new industry record. In 2025, AITO delivered 420,000 vehicles, ranking first among Chinese premium automotive brands in the domestic luxury vehicle market and reshaping a market historically dominated by traditional luxury automakers.SERES’ continued presence on the Fortune China 500 list for multiple consecutive years reflects strong recognition from authoritative institutions, investors and the market of the company’s comprehensive capabilities. Looking ahead, SERES will continue to expand its global footprint, enhance brand value and further strengthen its position as a benchmark global luxury intelligent vehicle brand.About SERES GroupFounded in 1986, SERES is a technology-driven company with new energy vehicles (NEVs) at the core of its business. Listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong, SERES is also recognized among China’s Top 500 Enterprises. The company specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of new energy vehicles, as well as core electric powertrain technologies.The name SERES is derived from the ancient Greek word for the “Land of Silk”, symbolizing the East, sophistication and luxury. Inspired by the spirit of the Silk Road, SERES is committed to building a premium automotive brand that brings Chinese innovation to the global stage.

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