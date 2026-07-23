Highly Anticipated Psychological Thriller NEWBORN Heads To Video On Demand July 24

NEWBORN is a story that challenges audiences to reflect on love, sacrifice, and the resilience of the human spirit.” — Nate Parker, director of NEWBORN

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MANSA Films today announced that its acclaimed psychological thriller NEWBORN will be available on Video on Demand (VOD) beginning July 24, 2026. Directed by Nate Parker and starring David Oyelowo alongside Barry Pepper, Rukiya Bernard, Olivia Washington and more, the film delivers a gripping and emotionally resonant story exploring family, resilience, redemption, and the extraordinary lengths one will go to protect the people they love.Anchored by David Oyelowo's commanding performance and Nate Parker's compelling direction, NEWBORN blends psychological suspense with powerful human drama, offering audiences a thought-provoking cinematic experience that lingers long after the credits roll."NEWBORN is a story that challenges audiences to reflect on love, sacrifice, and the resilience of the human spirit," said Nate Parker, director of NEWBORN. "We're thrilled to finally bring this film to audiences everywhere through its VOD release."The film represents another milestone for MANSA, the premium entertainment company founded by acclaimed actors and producers David Oyelowo and Nate Parker to champion culturally rich, globally resonant storytelling. Since its launch, MANSA has focused on developing and distributing bold, character-driven films and series that elevate underrepresented voices and connect with audiences around the world.The VOD release follows NEWBORN's viral New York City traveling activation, which captivated audiences with an immersive promotional experience that quickly became a social media sensation. The activation generated millions of organic impressions across TikTok, Instagram, and X as fans shared videos and reactions, fueling online conversation and expanding awareness of the film ahead of its digital release. The campaign became one of Mansa's most talked-about marketing moments, demonstrating the growing audience appetite for the psychological thriller.Beginning July 24, viewers will be able to rent or purchase NEWBORN through major digital platforms, bringing the acclaimed thriller directly into homes nationwide.For the latest updates, visit https://www.mansa.com/ and follow Mansa across social media @streammansa.

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