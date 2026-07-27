Pet Declaration Expands Access to Patented Pet Memorials via New B2B Portal for Veterinarians and Crematories

Pet Declaration Inc.

URNS THAT RESEMBLE YOUR PET

A generic box is a reminder of their death. When you look at a Pet Declaration urn, it reminds you of their life. Welcome to the future of remembrance.” — Gena Norris Founder & President, Pet Declaration Inc.

FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pet Declaration Inc., a Florida-based pet memorial company, today announced the launch of its new business-to-business (B2B) portal designed to provide veterinarians, pet crematories, and other qualified pet-aftercare professionals with direct access to the company's breed-resembling memorial urns.The B2B portal launch follows Pet Declaration's public commercial debut on May 1, 2026, when the company introduced its inaugural Chihuahua Memorial Collection to pet owners who can Build-an-Urn directly through the website.The company was founded by inventor Gena Norris, whose journey began with the loss of her beloved Chihuahua, Poncho. Years before Pet Declaration existed, Norris faced the difficult task of finding a final resting place worthy of her companion. After struggling to find a memorial that truly reflected Poncho, she ultimately settled for a generic option that did not feel worthy of the bond they shared. That experience stayed with her.In October 2017, Norris founded Pet Declaration Inc. to create a completely different kind of pet memorial—one designed to reflect the physical appearance and individuality of the companion being remembered. We are not just selling an urn—we've created a new category: a memorial urn that resembles the pet.After almost a decade of research, engineering, CAD development, product development, and manufacturing refinement, Pet Declaration launched its first collection with the Chihuahua—the breed that inspired the company."Our pets spend their entire lives giving us unconditional love," said Gena Norris, Founder and President of Pet Declaration. "When Poncho passed away, I couldn't find a memorial that truly honored who he was. I created Pet Declaration because I believe every pet deserves more than a generic box. They deserve a memorial that reflects the love, companionship, and memories they leave behind."At the center of Pet Declaration's product design is a utility-patented neck-closure architecture covered by U.S. Patent No. 10,245,203 B1. Unlike conventional animal-shaped urns that typically open from the bottom, Pet Declaration's design places the closure at the neck of the memorial, preserving the appearance of the primary sculpture while supporting different head and body configurations.Each memorial is manufactured from medical-grade cast aluminum using a precision investment-casting process. The finished product is hand-polished and protected with an industrial-grade powder coating. Each memorial weighs approximately 4.5 pounds and is designed as a full-size urn that holds all of the pet's ashes rather than a keepsake intended to hold only a portion.Pet Declaration's initial Chihuahua collection allows customers to select from multiple physical characteristics, including hair type, head designs, gender, and posture, helping families choose a combination that more closely resembles their individual companion.With the launch of its B2B portal, Pet Declaration is extending access to its products beyond direct-to-consumer sales. Veterinarians, pet crematories, and other qualified professional partners can access the company's gated professional platform to explore products and collaborate on memorial options for the families they serve. The company is currently offering its Chihuahua Memorial Collection and is actively collecting votes from pet owners to help determine which breeds will be developed next: https://petdeclaration.com/ poll/.Key Features-New B2B Portal: A dedicated platform for veterinarians, pet crematories, and qualified pet-aftercare professionals. U.S. Utility Patent No. 10,245,203 B1 : Covering Pet Declaration's patented neck-closure architecture.-Medical-Grade Construction: Made from cast aluminum using precision investment casting.-Durable Finish: Hand-polished with an industrial-grade protective powder coating.-Full-Size Capacity: Weighs approximately 4.5 pounds, engineered to hold all of a pet's ashes.-Customizable Breed Designs: Multiple physical configurations (head, coat, gender, stance) beginning with the Chihuahua.-Breed Voting Program: Allows pet owners and partners to influence future breed releases.-Dual Channel Access: Direct-to-consumer and professional access through dedicated retail and B2B platforms.About Pet Declaration Inc.Pet Declaration Inc. is a Florida-based pet memorial company creating breed-resembling memorial urns that combine patented engineering, precision manufacturing, and thoughtful design. The company is dedicated to providing families with more personal ways to honor the lifelong bond between people and their pets. For more information, visit PetDeclaration.com.Media Contact:Gena Norris, Founder & PresidentPet Declaration Inc.contact@petdeclaration.com813.344.9950

Pet Declaration - From Box to Urn

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