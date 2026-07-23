Georgia Country Music Producer Gary R. Farmer Named 2026 ISSA Awards Finalist

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent country music producer, multi-instrumentalist, and sound engineer Gary R. Farmer has been officially named a triple-finalist for the prestigious 2026 International Singer-Songwriters Association (ISSA) Awards.The high-profile event, which honors the best in global independent music production and songwriting, will host its annual red-carpet awards ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia. Reaching the finalist stage is a major milestone in the independent country music industry. Out of tens of thousands of global submissions, the 2026 ISSA finalists were selected through a rigorous multi-tier nomination process combined with an immense wave of global fan support, with over 70,000 international votes cast worldwide this season alone.Farmer, the founder and CEO of Flintstone’s own Farm Boy Music Group, is a prominent figure in the independent music community. An accomplished keyboardist and arranger whose professional career spans over four decades, Farmer’s musical legacy includes directing music for the historic Chattanooga Choo-Choo Station House, performing on the Grand Ole Opry, and collaborating with a long list of traditional country music greats. Following previous major accolades from the organization—including winning the highly coveted ISSA Sound Engineer of the Year award—his 2026 finalist nods solidify his reputation as an elite audio engineering specialist."Representing the music community of North Georgia and the greater Chattanooga area on an international stage is an incredible honor," said Farmer. "The ISSA community has always felt like family, and to see my production work recognized alongside such phenomenal worldwide talent—backed by the support of the listeners—is truly humbling."Beyond his personal recording studio achievements, Farmer is actively building cross-border bridges for the next generation of independent artists. Alongside award-winning New Zealand country singer and radio personality Joy Adams, Farmer co-founded Indie Music Consultants, a powerful transpacific partnership dedicated to launching and supporting emerging talent worldwide. By combining Farmer's state-of-the-art music production and custom tracking engineering with Adams' extensive international radio syndication and promotional reach, the consulting firm offers a comprehensive launchpad for independent artists looking to break through global market barriers.The 2026 International Singer-Songwriter Awards ceremony will bring together hundreds of top-tier independent country artists, musicians, and industry executives from around the globe to downtown Atlanta for a weekend of live performances, networking, and celebration.Gary R. Farmer’s latest instrumental tracks are available on all major music platforms for streaming. To explore affordable custom backing tracks, or to learn more about upcoming recording studio projects, visit https://www.indiemusicconsultants.online About Gary R. Farmer & Farm Boy Music GroupBased in Flintstone, Georgia, at the foot of Lookout Mountain, Gary R. Farmer is an accomplished keyboardist, country music producer, arranger, and sound engineer. Established in 1985 as a BMI music publishing and production company, Farm Boy Music Group provides elite, multi-genre recording studio services, custom backing tracks, and professional music arrangements catered specifically to independent artists and songwriters, sending multiple tracks to the top of international charts. Through his joint venture, Indie Music Consultants, Farmer partners with New Zealand's Joy Adams to provide a comprehensive, global promotional network for independent artists worldwide.Websites: http://www.farmboymusicgroup.com

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