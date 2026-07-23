New certified-weight record for Westslope cutthroat trout shocks fish biologists

So why is Idaho's certified-weight record for one of its most iconic native trout species so small? The answer involves decades of fisheries management history, but also includes changes to the State Record Fish Program.

Changes to the State Record Fish Program

Until recently, Idaho’s State Record Fish Program only recognized a single category for cutthroat trout. For the longest time, the certified-weight record “cutthroat trout” was the 18.94-pound lunker caught at Bear Lake by Roger Grunig in 1970.

Starting in 2016, Fish and Game revamped the State Record Fish Program. Changes included the new category of catch-and-release state records, and also included new separate record categories for all four sub-species of cutthroat trout found in Idaho: Westslope, Bonneville, Yellowstone and Lahontan cutthroat trout.

The standing record from Bear Lake continues to hold the top spot for Bonneville cutthroat trout, but this opened opportunities for three new cutthroats — which have only been available since the 2016 changes. Check out this episode of Fish and Game’s podcast for a deep dive into the State Record Fish Program.

The Fish Management Legacy

Throughout much of their range, populations of cutthroat trout have seen significant declines since Western settlement began. This was mainly from a combination of factors that included overfishing, habitat loss, and stocking non-native trout.

Times were different then. Unlike the catch-and-release culture that dominates wild trout fishing today, harvest was widely accepted and often encouraged. Increased angling pressure along with expanding road networks provided easier access to trout streams. Many of those roads were built to support industries such as logging and mining, which had few regulations then. At the same time, non-native trout species such as brook, brown and rainbow trout were being widely stocked, establishing new sport fisheries, but also contributing to the declines of cutthroat trout.

By the 1960s, cutthroat trout populations were in trouble as fisheries biologists documented significant declines across the state. Activities like logging, mining, building roads, and pollution had significantly impacted trout habitat. Many of the laws that regulated these industries would not become established until the 1970s. The result was widespread habitat degradation that further contributed to Westslope cutthroat declines.