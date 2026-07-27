Auction Truck Highlights 2026 Towing Museum Fundraising Auction

Created as a special 40th Anniversary Hall of Fame Edition, this one-of-a-kind truck celebrates four decades of preserving the history of the towing and recovery industry. 2026 celebrates the 40th anniversary of the first Hall of Fame class.

The International Towing Museum, along with industry partners Hino Trucks USA and Miller Industries, announce the donation of the 2026 Museum Auction Truck.

The generosity of Hino Trucks and Miller Industries continues to make a lasting impact on our museum and the industry we serve.” — Jeffrey Godwin, First Vice President of the International Towing Museum

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum proudly announces the donation of the 2026 Museum Auction Truck, generously provided by longtime industry partners Hino Trucks USA and Miller Industries . The custom-built truck recently rolled off the production line at Miller Industries' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and will headline the museum's Annual Fundraising Auction on Friday, October 16, 2026, during Museum Weekend in Chattanooga, Tennessee.Built on a 2026 Hino L6 Series chassis and equipped with a Century 12 Series LCG™ carrier, this professionally outfitted truck represents the quality, innovation, and craftsmanship our industry depends on every day. Created as a special 40th Anniversary Hall of Fame Edition, this one-of-a-kind truck celebrates four decades of preserving the history of the towing and recovery industry."The generosity of Hino Trucks and Miller Industries continues to make a lasting impact on our museum and the industry we serve,” said Jeffrey Godwin, First Vice President of the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum. “Their support helps preserve the stories of those who built the towing profession while creating opportunities to educate and inspire future generations.”Investing in the Industry's Future by Preserving Its PastProceeds from the Museum Auction directly support the International Towing Museum 's ongoing efforts to preserve the history of the towing and recovery profession while expanding educational opportunities and enhancing exhibits for future generations. Every bid helps ensure that the stories, innovations, and individuals who shaped the industry continue to be recognized and remembered."Supporting the International Towing Museum is about more than donating a truck - it's about investing in an industry that has been an important part of Hino's history for decades,” said John Donato, Sr. Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Hino Trucks. “We're proud to partner once again with Miller Industries to provide a vehicle that represents the quality and dependability towing professionals expect while helping preserve the stories and achievements that continue to inspire the next generation."Kipp Felice, Vice President of Marketing and Business Solutions at Miller Industries, added, "The International Towing Museum celebrates the people, innovation, and history that have shaped our industry, and we're honored to support that mission once again. Partnering with Hino Trucks on the Museum Auction Truck is an opportunity to give back to an organization that preserves our legacy while helping ensure the towing and recovery profession continues to grow and thrive."Join the CelebrationThe Annual Fundraising Auction will take place on Friday, October 16, 2026, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Erlanger Park in Chattanooga as part of Museum Weekend 2026. The evening brings together towing professionals, industry leaders, and museum supporters for an exciting night of fellowship, fundraising, and spirited bidding.The Museum Auction Truck is expected to once again be one of the event's featured attractions, with proceeds benefiting the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum.Peak Auto Auctions is providing an online bidding portal for those interested in bidding on this year’s Museum Auction Truck but unable to attend the auction. Details about online bidding are available at https://peakautoauctionstn.com/auction/2129/international-towing-museum-online-charity-auction-2026-hino-l6-series For event details, auction information, sponsorship opportunities, or to purchase tickets, visit https://towingmuseum.com/museum-weekend-page About Hino TrucksHino Trucks, manufactures, distributes, and services a lineup of Class 6-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks offers a product lineup focused on low total cost of ownership, proven reliability, maneuverability, and a comprehensive bundle of standard features. Hino is committed to supporting customers with practical solutions that help reduce environmental impact while meeting the demands of real-world applications. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a nationwide dealer network committed to delivering the ultimate ownership experience.About Miller IndustriesMiller Industries is the world's largest manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment, producing industry-leading brands including Century, Vulcan, Chevron, Holmes, Boniface, and Jige. Headquartered in Ooltewah, Tennessee, Miller Industries continues to set the standard for innovation, quality, and performance throughout the global towing industry.About the International Towing MuseumLocated in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the International Towing Museum is the only museum in the world dedicated exclusively to the towing and recovery profession. Through historic equipment, interactive exhibits, and the Hall of Fame, the museum honors the people and companies whose innovations and dedication have helped build the industry.

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