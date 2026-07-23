Wang Yi Meets with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

On July 22, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Manila.

Wang Yi noted that over the past two years, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have held successful meetings in Kazan and Tianjin. The leaders of the two countries agreed that China and India are partners rather than competitors, and each represents a development opportunity rather than a threat to the other, setting China-India relations on the track of improvement and development. With the joint efforts of both sides, institutional exchanges between the two countries have been gradually resumed, peace and tranquility have been maintained in the border areas, and bilateral trade volume has reached a new high. These outcomes are hard-won and should be all the more cherished. As changes unseen in a century are unfolding at a faster pace, the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation. As representatives of emerging economies and important members of the Global South, China and India should bear in mind the well-being of humanity, demonstrate the responsibility of major countries, consolidate the momentum of improvement in bilateral relations, and strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs, so as to make positive contributions to promoting multipolarity and greater democracy in international relations. China is ready to work with India to implement the important common understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, maintain close high-level exchanges, strengthen cooperation in such areas as economy and trade, media, and people-to-people and cultural engagement, properly handle sensitive issues, and encourage various sectors and the people of the two countries to form correct mutual perceptions. On the basis of peaceful coexistence, the two sides should explore the right way for two neighboring major countries to treat each other with mutual respect and mutual trust and achieve shared development and common prosperity, continuously injecting new impetus into China-India relations. This year and next year, India and China will successively assume the BRICS chairmanship. The two sides should strengthen coordination and cooperation, promote the development and growth of greater BRICS cooperation, and better represent and safeguard the common interests of developing countries. China will continue to support India in successfully hosting this year’s BRICS Summit.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar noted that the two meetings between the leaders of India and China confirmed that the two countries are partners rather than rivals, pointing the way for the growth of bilateral relations. As important neighbors and countries with large populations, the India-China relationship has regional and global significance. India’s position on such issues as Taiwan and Xizang remains unchanged. India respects China’s sovereignty and has always pursued a positive and cooperative bilateral relationship with a forward-looking approach. India is ready to work with China to implement the common understandings of the two leaders, strengthen high-level exchanges, make good use of bilateral mechanisms, advance practical cooperation in trade, people-to-people and other fields, maintain peace and stability along the border, properly handle differences, and make sustained efforts to promote the improvement and growth of bilateral relations. India appreciates China’s support for its BRICS chairmanship this year and looks forward to continuing to strengthen coordination with China to jointly uphold multilateralism and the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common interest, including issues related to Iran and Myanmar.