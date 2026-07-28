Extel Reveals Top Latin America Research Teams

BTG Pactual and Itaú BBA share top spot again as leading research provider in Latin America

These rankings demonstrate the critical role that trusted research plays in helping investors identify opportunities and manage risk across one of the world's most dynamic regions” — Esther Weisz

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now in its 34th year, the Extel Latin America Research survey determines the best-in-class sell-side research companies and provides valuable qualitative market feedback from market participants on optimizing the provision, acquisition and consumption of research advisory services across Latin America. Performance analysis on the data output allows in-depth comparative analytics which can be used for strategic business decision-making.In total, voting took place across 16 industry sectors and 4 macro sectors across Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and North Andean Countries.Extel asks voters about the provision of trading & execution alongside sales and corporate access in all the global equity surveys. Latin America Trading results will be published on July 29th with top sales and corporate access teams the following day.Honorees are the equity analysts who achieved a 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or Runner up position for best analyst in their sector. The results reflect the opinions of 948 (up from 939 in 2025) individuals at 520 (up from 509 in 2025) firms.Esther Weisz, Head of Sales, Americas said, “This year's results reflect a Latin American market that continues to evolve against a backdrop of shifting macroeconomic conditions and renewed investor optimism. As market participants navigate changing interest-rate cycles, commodity dynamics, structural reforms and geopolitical uncertainty, the demand for differentiated, high-quality research has never been greater. Congratulations to BTG Pactual and Itaú on their outstanding performances, and to Bank of America and J.P. Morgan for their continued recognition. These rankings demonstrate the critical role that trusted research plays in helping investors identify opportunities and manage risk across one of the world's most dynamic regions.”>>>Results HighlightsBTG Pactual and Itaú BBA both ranked first again in the firm commission-weighted leaders table with 25 published positions. J.P. Morgan placed third, and achieved 23 published positions. BofA Securities climbs a place to fourth with 22 published positions with a net gain of seven positions. Bradesco BBI is in fifth place with 17 positions. The remaining positions see UBS hold at sixth with six more positions this year and Santander, Citi and XP Investimentos close out the top 10, respectively.>>>>Local Broker resultsBTG Pactual was dominant in the local broker results, with first places positions in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and the North Andean Countries. Itaú BBA achieved second place in the regions above except for North Andean Countries where Bradesco BBI came second. J.P. Morgan came third in Argentina and Chile. Bradesco BBI was third in Brazil, BofA Securities was third in Mexico and Itaú BBA was third in North Andean Countries.>>>>More InformationThe Latin America Research results for Research and Local Brokers can be found here: https://www.extelinsights.com/results For more information, contact Esther Weisz, Director of Sales, on +1 718 288 2068 or esther.weisz@extelinsights.comTo share your position on your website content, advertisements, communications and marketing collateral, please contact marketing@extelinsights.com.David Bowen, Director of Marketing, Extel david.bowen@extelinsights.com>>>>About ExtelFor over 55 years, Extel has been conducting independent research surveys with global investment professionals who evaluate and determine the best performing sell side service providers, asset managers and CEOs, CFOs, IROs and IR Programs across Europe, Emerging EMEA, Asia Pacific, North America and Latin America. The research data independently captures evaluations of companies, investment professionals and executives from investment managers, banks, research providers and corporate issuers, to deliver detailed peer-to-peer comparative analyses every year; the feedback helps inform strategic decision making and improve resource and process management.Follow Extel on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/extelinsights

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