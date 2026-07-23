The Regulatory Commission of Alaska will be closed for business on Friday, July 3rd, 2026, in obser

The Regulatory Commission of Alaska will be closed for business on Friday, July 3rd, 2026, in observance of Independence Day. We will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, July 7th, 2026.



Date Issued: 6/23/2026

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