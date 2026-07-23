Regulatory Commission of Alaska Re-Elects John M. Espindola as Chair  During its public meeting o

Regulatory Commission of Alaska Re-Elects John M. Espindola as Chair





During its public meeting on June 24, 2026, Commissioner John M. Espindola was reelected Chair for fiscal year 2027. His new term will officially begin on July 1, 2026.

In this role, Chair Espindola will continue to oversee the Commission’s administrative functions and preside over all official proceedings.

"I want to extend my sincere gratitude to my fellow Commissioners for their continued support and confidence in my leadership," said Chair Espindola. "I am also deeply grateful to our dedicated staff for their exceptional hard work throughout fiscal year 2026. As we look ahead to fiscal year 2027, I am excited to collaborate with our entire team to keep moving the Commission forward and serving the state of Alaska."





Date Issued: 6/24/2026