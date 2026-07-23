The Regulatory Commission of Alaska will be closed for buisness monday July 6th, 2026 by executive order of the Govorner, Mike Dunleavy. We will resume normal buisness hours on Tuesday July 7th, 2026.



Date Issued: 7/2/2026

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