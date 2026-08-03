New Training Platform Aims to Fix the 'Learn-on-the-Job' Problem Behind New York's Property-Management Turnover

Most managers aren't failing for lack of effort—they're failing because no one ever gave them a real foundation.” — Marc Schneider, CASM Chief Executive Officer & Founder

NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Property-management companies across New York share a costly, quiet problem: when an experienced community-association manager walks out the door, much of what they knew walks out with them. New hires are too often left to learn through shadowing, scattered documents, and trial and error - an approach that slows onboarding, creates uneven service, and grows harder to sustain as portfolios expand. The Community Association School of Management ( CASM.net ) recently launched to replace that patchwork with something consistent: practical, structured online interactive training designed for the realities of the job.Available now at www.casm.net , CASM currently offers 14 interactive courses covering the responsibilities managers face every day – from board relationships and governance to communication, operations, and compliance awareness. Rather than generic modules or passive video libraries, each course is built to be applied immediately, the morning after it's taken.The timing reflects real pressure on the field. Turnover among community-association managers is persistently high - nationally, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates roughly 29,100 openings for the role each year, many simply to replace people who leave. In New York, that churn collides with one of the most demanding regulatory environments in the country, where managers must stay fluent in a shifting web of local compliance laws. Every departure resets that hard-won knowledge to zero.Turnover is only part of the challenge. Every year, new professionals enter community association management with little formal preparation, while many experienced managers have spent years building their knowledge through trial and error rather than structured education. Whether onboarding a new hire or developing an existing team, management companies often lack a consistent training framework that prepares managers for the complexities of the role.For management companies, the promise is consistency at scale. When every team member starts from the same foundation, organizations spend less time filling knowledge gaps and more time delivering service. Additionally, this training will end frustrations that managers have when they don’t know the answers or how to do certain tasks. CASM is designed to shorten onboarding, standardize expectations across offices and portfolios, and give leadership clearer visibility into how their people are developing.The platform is built for the long arc of a career, not a single orientation week. Alongside its core courses, CASM offers downloadable tools, practical guidance, and educational resources managers can return to as situations arise - and its library is designed to grow as regulations change and new challenges emerge across the community-association industry.CASM is available now to management companies and individual professionals across New York. To explore the course catalog , browse free educational resources , and see how a smarter approach to training can strengthen a team, visit www.casm.net About CASMThe Community Association School of Management (CASM) is a modern, on-demand, and online training platform built specifically for professionals in community association management. Serving condominium, cooperative, and homeowners association managers throughout New York, CASM delivers structured, practical education that helps teams build the knowledge, confidence, and consistency the job demands. Founded on a simple belief - that better training creates better outcomes - CASM equips managers to communicate more effectively, make stronger decisions, and deliver more reliable service to the boards, residents, and communities they serve. Learn more at www.casm.net

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