Melanie Shifflett Ridner Warner selected as Top Songwriter and Author of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Melanie Shifflett Ridner Warner at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rev. Melanie Shifflett Ridner Warner , award-winning country and gospel singer-songwriter, was recently selected as Top Songwriter and Author of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With three decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Warner has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Warner is an award-winning country and gospel singer/songwriter known for her soulful music, notable singles and her contributions as a multi-talented songwriter. She is recognized for her skillful ability to blend her Appalachian roots and contemporary country styles with Gospel themes into her music. Ms. Warner is an incredibly unique musician with great artistic individuality and creativeness shining through her music. All her lyrics come straight from her heart, influenced by her life events, treasured memories, and people. Living through old and new times, she has seen all the new technology being adapted in music, gaining tremendous experience and exposure in all areas of music. She makes songs for the world to listen to and feel emotions in their own ways, giving people a chance to experience her music just how they wish. She has released over 200 songs. A few of her great releases of her include “Walk With Me”, “Do You”, “Love The Lord”, “Love Like This”, “Trailerparktrash”, “The Day The Lord Wept”, “Penny Heartbreaker”, “Song of Love”, “God of Peace”, “Child of Mine”, and many more.Ms. Warner’s amazing music talent runs in the family, having Patsy Cline as her cousin. When she first entered the music industry, Ms. Warner began scribbling down some great lyrics that came to her mind and noting them all down, which eventually led to her getting down to the process of recording, composing dazzling tunes and perfecting the songs to the best of her musical capabilities. Consistently releasing great music now, Melanie comes from humble beginnings.In addition to her soulful music, she is a diverse writer in all areas from poetry, short stories, novels, children’s books to songwriting and newspapers. Ms. Warner has been writing for 31 years with over 64 books in all different areas. Some of her published titles include Romantic Feelings, Tears On My Shoulders, Romantic Feelings one & two, and Where Roses Fall.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to songwriting, music, book writing and publishing.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Warner has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She has earned 7 Years Awards and 31 years of ASCAPLUS Awards. She is also a Columnist, Ray Bradbury Short Story Winner. She is also an ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) Award Winning Songwriter. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City next December for her selection of Top Songwriter and Author of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Warner for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Warner attributes her success to persistence and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family. In the future, she looks forward to continuing her writing and publishing on her children’s books.For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/MusicLady88/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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