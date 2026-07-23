New Video: Paxton Runs From Reporters AGAIN, Refuses To Say If He Will Debate Talarico

Austin American Statesman : “Ken Paxton again avoids reporters, ignores questions outside D.C. fundraiser”

AUSTIN, TX — Gotta run! Corrupt Ken Paxton was caught for the second time this week fleeing reporters, refusing to answer questions about if he will agree to debate James Talarico.

While entering a high-dollar D.C. insider fundraiser last night, Paxton – after clocking that a group of reporters were waiting for him – can be seen quickly turning and awkwardly running inside to avoid questions about debating James Talarico. He “ remained silent as the doors closed behind him ,” marking the second time this week he’s “ refus[ed] to answer questions ” when he ignored reporter inquiries about his alleged voter fraud and his 15 properties .

Texas Democratic Party Spokesperson Ryan Martin:

"Does anyone follow Ken Paxton on Strava? We’re curious where he ended up after he literally ran away from reporters twice in one week to avoid answering questions about his apparent voter fraud, his 15 properties, and whether he’ll debate James Talarico. Texans deserve a leader who will actually be accountable to Texans, not a coward like Ken Paxton."

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