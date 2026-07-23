Texas Water Development Board approves $30,000,000 to Comal County for a water quality protection project

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AUSTIN – (July 23, 2026) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $30,000,000 to Comal County, consisting of $25,575,000 in financing and $4,425,000 in principal forgiveness from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF). The County will use the assistance for acquisition for a water quality protection project.

In addition to the principal forgiveness, the County could save approximately $8,600,000 over the life of the loan by using the CWSRF.

With the assistance approved today, the County will purchase property within the recharge and contributing zones of the Trinity and Edwards Aquifers, the watersheds of the Guadalupe and Comal Rivers, and Dry Comal, Cibolo, and Alligator Creeks to mitigate non-point source pollution and maintain the spring flows that feed these creeks and rivers.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, and agricultural water conservation projects.