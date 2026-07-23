Texas Water Development Board approves $274,000,000 to the City of Georgetown (Williamson County) for a water supply project

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AUSTIN – (July 23, 2026) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $274,000,000 in financing to the City of Georgetown (Williamson County) from the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT)* program for the planning, design, and construction of a water supply project.

The City could save approximately $3,200,000 over the life of the loan by using the SWIFT program.

With the assistance approved today, the City will plan, design, and construct water treatment and pumping facilities at two primary site locations and associated transmission infrastructure to deliver the treated water into the City’s drinking water distribution system. For the first location, referred to as the East Intake Site, this includes a disinfection treatment system, two ground storage tanks, three high-service pumps, and associated electrical and administrative facilities. For the second facility, referred to as the County Road (CR) 141 Distribution Facility, this includes two ground storage tanks, three high-service pumps, and associated support facilities.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, and agricultural water conservation projects.

*The SWIFT program includes two funds, the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) and the State Water Implementation Revenue Fund for Texas (SWIRFT). Revenue bonds for the program are issued through SWIRFT.