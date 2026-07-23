Texas Water Development Board approves $55,000,000 to the Tarrant Regional Water District (Tarrant County) for a water supply project

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AUSTIN – (July 23, 2026) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $55,000,000 in financing to the Tarrant Regional Water District (Tarrant County) from the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT)* program for design and construction of a water supply project.

The District could save approximately $4,700,000 over the life of the loan by using the SWIFT program.

With the assistance approved today, the District will design and construct an in-channel impoundment, intake, and pump station on Mary’s Creek downstream of the MCWRF outfall owned by the City of Fort Worth. The channel dam will divert return flows from Mary’s Creek and transfer them to the Eagle Mountain Lake connection pipeline north of the Tarrant Regional Water District Eagle Mountain balancing reservoir. The pipeline will be discharged to Eagle Mountain Lake where it will be used for water supply.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, and agricultural water conservation projects.

*The SWIFT program includes two funds, the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) and the State Water Implementation Revenue Fund for Texas (SWIRFT). Revenue bonds for the program are issued through SWIRFT.