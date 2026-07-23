Texas Water Development Board approves $5,071,429 to the City of Beaumont (Jefferson County) for lead service line inventory

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AUSTIN – (July 23, 2026) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $5,071,429 to the City of Beaumont (Jefferson County), consisting of $2,485,000 in financing and $2,586,429 in principal forgiveness, from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Lead Service Line Replacement Program. The City will use the assistance to complete a lead service line inventory of its system.

In addition to the loan forgiveness, the City could save approximately $692,000 over the life of the loan by using the DWSRF.

With the assistance approved today, the City will complete a lead service line inventory of its approximately 34,770 residential water service line connections within its service area. The City has inventoried approximately 21 percent of the water service lines in its distribution system. Thus far, two lead and 273 galvanized lines have been identified as needing replacement; 6,797 lines have been identified as not needing replacement, and 27,698 lines still need to be identified.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, and agricultural water conservation projects.