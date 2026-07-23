Texas Water Development Board approves $32,000,000 to the San Patricio Municipal Water District (San Patricio County) for water system improvements

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AUSTIN – (July 23, 2026) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $32,000,000 in financing to the San Patricio Municipal Water District (San Patricio County) from the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT)* program for the planning, acquisition, design, and construction of a water system improvements project.

The District could save approximately $3,800,000 over the life of the loan by using the SWIFT program.

With the assistance approved today, the District will plan, acquire, design and construct approximately 49,500 linear feet of 48-inch raw water transmission pipeline from the District’s existing blending station on County Road 78 to its existing 200 million-gallon Naismith Reservoir on State Highway 361. Construction is anticipated to include open-cut trenching; installation of concrete-steel-cylinder pipe or steel pipe; multiple bores, including Texas Department of Transportation, Union Pacific Railroad, and county road crossings; above ground piping and fittings to connect to the existing blending station; and an outfall piping structure at the existing raw water reservoir. Easement acquisition will also be required.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, and agricultural water conservation projects.

*The SWIFT program includes two funds, the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) and the State Water Implementation Revenue Fund for Texas (SWIRFT). Revenue bonds for the program are issued through SWIRFT.