Texas Water Development Board approves $248,825,000 to the Riverbend Water Resources District (Red River County) for water system improvements

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AUSTIN – (July 23, 2026) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $248,825,000 in financing to the Riverbend Water Resources District (Red River County) from the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT)* program for construction of a water supply project.

The District could save approximately $142,000 over the life of the loan on the initial $500,000 closing by using the SWIFT program.

With the assistance approved today, the District will construct a new raw water intake on Wright Patman Lake, raw water pump station and transmission pipeline, a new 25 million gallon per day water treatment plant, incorporate environmental mitigation efforts, and decommission the New Boston Road Water Treatment Plant and raw water conveyance system.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, and agricultural water conservation projects.

*The SWIFT program includes two funds, the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) and the State Water Implementation Revenue Fund for Texas (SWIRFT). Revenue bonds for the program are issued through SWIRFT.