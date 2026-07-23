Texas Water Development Board approves $75,000,000 to the Alliance Regional Water Authority (Hays, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Comal and Bexar counties) for water system improvements

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AUSTIN – (July 23, 2026) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $75,000,000 in financing to the Alliance Regional Water Authority (Hays, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Comal and Bexar counties) from the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT)* program for construction of a water supply project.

The Authority could save approximately $14,100,000 over the life of the loan by using the SWIFT program.

With the assistance approved today, the Authority will continue the expansion of the Carrizo Water Treatment Plant to its full design capacity of 38.19 million gallons per day.

The expansion will include adding pretreatment and solids handling that can include lagoons, process equipment buildings, access roads, lighting, yard piping, and appurtenances at the plant.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, and agricultural water conservation projects.

*The SWIFT program includes two funds, the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) and the State Water Implementation Revenue Fund for Texas (SWIRFT). Revenue bonds for the program are issued through SWIRFT.