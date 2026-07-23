Texas Water Development Board approves financial assistance totaling $1,181,586,120 for water and wastewater projects

For immediate release. Contact: Media Relations at 512-463-5129 AUSTIN – (July 23, 2026) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved financial assistance totaling $1,181,586,120 for water and wastewater projects. The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, and agricultural water conservation projects.

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