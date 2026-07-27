Displayit Builds 50x50 Double-Decker Rental Booth for WeTheHobby at Fanatics Fest 2026

The entrance to We the Hobby's 50x50 Booth at Fanatics Fest We the Hobby's retail store section of their booth

Two-story custom booth featured a retail store, VIP deck, and live content spaces for the sports collectibles brand's largest exhibit to date

Building a complex booth like this on a condensed show floor timeline is where our team does its best work.” — Jay Squillace, Sales Consultant

BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Displayit , an e-commerce trade show display company, announced the completion of a 50x50 double-decker rental booth built for WeTheHobby at Fanatics Fest 2026, held July 16 to 19 at the Javits Center in New York City. The four-day event, billed as the world's largest sports fan festival, drew roughly 200,000 attendees, 500 athletes, and 250 hobby shops to its third year in New York.WeTheHobby, a sports card and collectibles brand, has exhibited at Fanatics Fest for three consecutive years. After a 30x30 booth in 2025, the company approached Displayit with a goal to significantly grow its retail footprint for 2026, along with dedicated space for live content production, VIP trading, and fan engagement. The team had five months from initial concept to show floor.The finished booth spanned 2,500 square feet across two levels. A large branded facade with edge lighting served as the visual anchor, visible across the show floor. Beneath the raised upper deck sat an enclosed retail store designed to feel like a shop rather than a table, alongside a breaking area for live streaming, a podcast recording space, trading tables, and a fan activation zone. The second-level VIP deck hosted high-level meetings and exclusive trading sessions throughout the show."We were able to create defined areas while also keeping the overall space feeling like one theme," said Jay Squillace, Sales Consultant at Displayit. "Building a complex booth like this on a condensed show floor timeline is where our team does its best work."On-site installation took 36 hours with a crew of six to eight, working through temperatures that reached nearly 100 degrees outside the Javits Center. When WeTheHobby CEO Zach Stanley walked the finished booth before the show opened, he told the team, "This looks amazing. It's exactly what we wanted."The results matched the ambition. WeTheHobby's primary goal was to significantly grow retail revenue over the prior year's show, and post-event feedback from the team was simple: "Retail crushed.""They started with a 30x30 booth two years ago, moved to a 50x50 this year, and they're already talking about going bigger for next year," said Hanna Johnson, Sales Operations Manager at Displayit. "Watching that growth firsthand, and being trusted to build for it, is exactly the kind of partnership we want to be part of."The WeTheHobby project reflects the continued growth of Displayit's rental division , which builds large-format booths for exhibitors scaling beyond smaller trade show footprints. Displayit worked directly with WeTheHobby's Sam Peebles and Chris Pelczynski throughout the project.A full project breakdown, including behind-the-scenes photos, is available on the Displayit blog About DisplayitDisplayit is an e-commerce trade show display company based in Buford, GA, offering everything from banner stands and backwalls to large-format Island Displays and Custom Booths. Products are designed, printed, and built in-house.About WeTheHobbyWeTheHobby is a premier destination for sports cards, collectibles, memorabilia, and live breaking experiences. Built around a passion for the hobby and an unmatched community, WeTheHobby brings collectors together through innovative retail experiences, exclusive events, and memorable activations across the country. Whether online, in-store, or at major conventions, WeTheHobby is dedicated to creating unforgettable moments for collectors of every level.

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