Agribusiness Global Trade Summit Highlights Global Biologicals Innovation Ahead of August Event

Trade Summit 2026 Register Today Chengdu Newsun

Chengdu Newsun Crop Science Co., Ltd Named Biologicals Title Sponsor

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizers of the Agribusiness Global℠ Trade Summit announced that Chengdu Newsun Crop Science Co., Ltd will serve as the Biologicals Title Sponsor for the 2026 event, taking place Aug. 5-6 at the Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas. The sponsorship underscores the Summit's continued emphasis on connecting global innovators with agribusiness professionals seeking new technologies, strategic partnerships, and sourcing opportunities.

As the biologicals market continues to expand, Chengdu Newsun Crop Science Co., Ltd will support the event's focus on sustainable crop solutions by showcasing its expertise in biological crop protection and plant nutrition while engaging directly with distributors, manufacturers, and industry leaders from around the world.

The Agribusiness Global Trade Summit brings together executives, sourcing professionals, product development leaders, and distributors representing companies from more than 40 countries. The event is designed to facilitate supplier discovery, strengthen international partnerships, and create meaningful business connections across the global crop input industry.

Headquartered in China, Chengdu Newsun Crop Science Co., Ltd is a leading agro-biological company specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of environmentally friendly solutions for crop protection and nutrition. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of biostimulants, biopesticides, plant growth regulators, and soil remediation products designed to help growers address both biotic and abiotic stresses while improving crop performance. This year, New Sun will showcase its newly launched biological solution designed to help crops cope with extreme climate conditions at the event.

"The Agribusiness Global Trade Summit provides an outstanding opportunity to connect with partners from across the global agricultural industry," said Dr. Jin Huang of Chengdu Newsun Crop Science Co., Ltd. "We look forward to meeting with distributors and industry professionals, sharing our latest biological innovations, and building new partnerships that support sustainable agriculture worldwide."

In addition to its sponsorship, attendees can connect with Chengdu Newsun Crop Science Co., Ltd at Booth 229 or during the cocktail reception, where company representatives will be available to discuss its expanding portfolio of biological crop protection and plant nutrition solutions.

The 2026 Agribusiness Global Trade Summit will feature market outlooks, supplier presentations, structured networking opportunities, and a global exhibitor showcase highlighting innovations in crop protection, biologicals, plant nutrition, seed technologies, and related agricultural solutions.

To view the full agenda and list of participating exhibitors, visit:

https://www.tradesummit.com/global/exhibitor-list

https://www.tradesummit.com/global/schedule/

To register for the Agribusiness Global Trade Summit, visit:

TradeSummit.AgriBusinessGlobal.com/Register

About AgriBusiness Global

For 37 years, AgriBusiness Global has served as a trusted business information source for leaders across the global crop input value chain. Through journalism, research and industry events, the brand delivers insights that help companies develop crop solutions, leverage emerging technologies and support a safe and abundant global food supply.

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India. Learn more at meistermedia.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.