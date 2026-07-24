FishStix Unveils Redesigned Rod Lineup & Wins Two ICAST Showcase Spots

FishStix introduced its redesigned Titanium, Guide, and Fly Series at ICAST 2026, earning New Product Showcase spots for the FlyStix and The Rod Father.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FishStix Debuts Redesigned Inshore Saltwater Rod Lineup at ICAST 2026, Two New Product Showcase SelectionsNew Titanium, Guide, and Fly Series headline FishStix’s fourth ICAST appearance, with the FlyStix and The Rod Father named to the 2026 New Product ShowcaseFishStix, the Texas-built inshore saltwater rod maker, wrapped its fourth appearance at ICAST (the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades, held July 14–17 at the Orange County Convention Center), having introduced the most significant lineup update in company history. The debut included a redesigned Titanium Series, an all-new Guide Series, and a new Fly Series, and marked FishStix’s highest-profile ICAST yet: two products, the FlyStix and The Rod Father, were selected for the 2026 New Product Showcase.Titanium and Fly Series: Built for Harsh SaltwaterThe Titanium and Fly Series are built in Texas on improved blanks fitted with titanium guides, engineered specifically to hold up against the corrosion, grit, and abuse of harsh saltwater conditions. The redesign extends FishStix’s inshore spinning and baitcast performance standard into the fly world for the first time, giving anglers a purpose-built option for the flats, mangroves, and passes rather than a repurposed freshwater rod.Guide Series: FishStix Quality, Built for Everyday UseThe new Guide Series is FishStix’s everyday-carry rod, built for tournament anglers, working guides, and anglers who want the quality FishStix is known for without stepping up to the Titanium Series price point. It’s designed to be the rod anglers reach for every trip: dependable, high-performance, and priced for regular use on the water.Two Products Named to the ICAST New Product ShowcaseFishStix had two rods recognized in the 2026 New Product Showcase: the FlyStix, the brand’s first purpose-built saltwater fly rod (available in 9’ 8wt and 9’ 11wt models), and The Rod Father, a 7’6” medium-heavy fast spinning rod built around snook, redfish, and structure fishing. Both are part of the redesigned Titanium Series and run titanium guides rated for saltwater use.Show Floor ReceptionThe response on the show floor was strong across the board, from longtime FishStix customers to anglers picking up a FishStix rod for the first time. The reaction reinforced what the company has believed since it built its first custom rod on the Texas Gulf Coast: there’s real demand for a performance-first, premium inshore saltwater rod that doesn’t cut corners.“Coming off ICAST 2026, FishStix could not be positioned better to support anglers looking for high-performance, premium-quality gear in saltwater inshore fishing,” said Hunter Welch, Founder of FishStix. “This lineup is everything we set out to build: Titanium and Fly Series for anglers who want the best we make, and Guide Series for tournament anglers and guides who want FishStix rods for everyone in their boat. Seeing that land with people at the show, whether they’ve fished our rods for years or just picked one up for the first time, was the best part of the week.”###About FishStixFishStix was built on the Texas Gulf Coast by Hunter Welch, an angler who started building rods for himself and other serious anglers before founding the company in 2014. Every FishStix rod is handcrafted in Texas, one at a time, with components chosen for performance rather than cost savings. The lineup runs from the Hitman Series through the Guide Series to the Titanium Series, purpose-built for wade fishing, marsh, and coastal conditions, with every model backed by a limited lifetime warranty. FishStix: Own the Water.About ICASTICAST, the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades, is the world’s largest sportfishing trade show. Owned and produced by the American Sportfishing Association (ASA), the show is in its 68th year in 2026 and returned to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, July 14–17. The most recent show drew more than 12,000 industry professionals from 78 countries and roughly 600 exhibitors across 206,000 square feet of show floor, with 811 products submitted to the New Product Showcase across 41 categories. For outdoor brands, earning floor space and recognition at ICAST is one of the clearest signals of standing in the sportfishing industry.

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