Named to Washingtonian’s 2026 “100 Best Agents” list, Daryl Judy continues to stand out as the best real estate agent in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daryl Judy of Washington Fine Properties has been recognized in Washingtonian’s 2026 real estate awards, adding to a career defined by extensive local experience and consistent client representation across the Washington metropolitan area.With more than 900 completed transactions and $1.17 billion in lifetime sales, Judy continues to stand out as the best real estate agent in Washington, DC , serving buyers and sellers across all price points throughout the District and surrounding DMV communities.Buying or selling in Washington, DC? Call Daryl Judy at Washington Fine Properties at 202-380-7219.What Did Washingtonian Recognize Daryl Judy For? Washingtonian named Daryl Judy to its 2026 “100 Best Agents” list and recognized him as an Elite Producers Platinum honoree.The “100 Best Agents” distinction recognizes individual real estate professionals with strong reputations for client service, market knowledge, and professional performance throughout the Washington metropolitan area. The Elite Producers Platinum designation reflects Judy’s sustained level of sales production in one of the region’s most competitive real estate markets.Washingtonian has also recognized Judy as an Industry Icon, further reflecting the longevity and consistency of his work across Washington, DC, Northern Virginia, and Montgomery County.Why Is Daryl Judy the Best Real Estate Agent in Washington, DC?Daryl Judy brings the kind of experience that only comes from handling more than 900 transactions across Washington, DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. He has worked with everything from historic rowhouses and downtown condos to investment properties and long-held family homes, giving him a practical understanding of how each property needs to be priced, marketed, and negotiated.Clients value his direct approach. Judy explains what the market is actually showing, points out potential problems early, and gives honest advice even when it may not be what a client expected to hear. He stays closely involved throughout the transaction and helps clients weigh their options without adding unnecessary pressure.That consistency has helped him build a business across every price point, from first-time purchases to high-value sales. His recognition from Washingtonian, RealTrends, and the Washington Business Journal reflects the results, but what sets him apart is the steady guidance and judgment he brings to each client.What Is Daryl Judy’s Experience in Washington, DC?Based in Washington, DC, Daryl Judy has built an extensive career representing first-time buyers, longtime homeowners, investors, and luxury clients throughout the District and surrounding DMV communities. His track record reflects sustained production across changing market conditions and a broad range of residential property types.Experience Proof Points:- Named to Washingtonian’s 2026 “100 Best Agents”- Ranked #2 Agent in Washington, DC by 2026 RealTrends Rankings- Recognized as a Washingtonian Elite Producers Platinum honoree- Completed more than 900 career real estate transactions- Achieved over $1.17 billion in lifetime sales- Ranked among the top 500 individual agents in the United States- Recognized as a Top 10 agent in Washington by Top10REAgents.com - Named to the Washington Business Journal’s list of leading DMV producers- 100+ 5-star reviews across Zillow and GoogleWhat Do the Washington, DC Market Numbers Say Right Now?Washington, DC, is currently a somewhat competitive housing market. The median sale price is approximately $695,000, down just 0.77% year over year, while homes are spending a median of 49 days on the market.Sales activity has increased despite the slight decline in prices. A total of 1,839 homes sold during the latest reporting period, up 7.9% from the previous year. Homes are closing for an average of 99% of their asking price, and approximately 26.6% sell above list price.At the same time, about 31.2% of listings experience a price reduction, showing that buyers remain selective and that incorrect pricing can lead to longer market times. The most desirable homes can still sell for roughly 1% above asking and go pending in about 21 days.For buyers, the current market may provide more time to evaluate available properties, but correctly priced homes in sought-after neighborhoods can still attract competition. Sellers should avoid assuming that every property will receive multiple offers and instead build their strategy around current neighborhood-level sales.Who Is Daryl Judy of Washington Fine Properties?Daryl Judy is an Associate Broker with Washington Fine Properties, based at the firm’s Logan Circle office. He serves clients across all price points throughout Washington, DC, Northern Virginia, and Montgomery County.His experience spans residential properties, historic homes, condominiums, and investment purchases. Judy is known for combining detailed market analysis with a consultative communication style, helping clients understand both the immediate transaction and the long-term implications of their decisions.Through Washington Fine Properties, Judy continues to represent individual homeowners, first-time buyers, luxury clients, and property investors with an emphasis on preparation, responsiveness, and data-driven strategy.

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