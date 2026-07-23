North Dakota Department of Commerce awarded SAEF4 apprenticeship grant

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has been awarded $761,780 through the U.S. Department of Labor’s State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula Round 4 grant. The three-year award will help expand Registered Apprenticeship and Youth Apprenticeship opportunities statewide and support Gov. Kelly Armstrong’s workforce priorities.

North Dakota has 2,139 active apprentices and aims to add about 150 more during the grant period. A portion of the funding will support the state’s Operation Intern program, which assists employers with costs for training, wages, equipment and supportive services. Existing state workforce programs and staffing will meet the required match.

SAEF4 efforts will strengthen apprenticeship infrastructure, expand youth pathways, improve data coordination, increase employer engagement and support policy and legislative initiatives that advance apprenticeship growth.

“This grant strengthens North Dakota’s commitment to building a skilled workforce and expanding high-quality apprenticeship opportunities,” said Commerce Deputy Commissioner and Workforce Development Director Katie Ralston Howe. “We appreciate the partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor and look forward to growing a statewide system that benefits employers, job seekers, and communities.”

The grant officially begins July 1, 2026, with award materials accessible through the Department of Labor’s GrantSolutions system.

For more information on North Dakota’s workforce development programs, visit https://www.commerce.nd.gov/workforce/workforce-programs.