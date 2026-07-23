Minor Delays Expected for Resurfacing Project on Highway 40 West of Milan (July 23, 2026)

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MILAN, Minn. – Motorists traveling on Highway 40 near Milan can expect minor delays beginning July 27 as construction crews start resurfacing the roadway and repairing culverts. The project runs from Highway 119 west of Milan to just west of Fifth Street in Milan. Crews will resurface pavement, repair culverts with new linings, and close several cattle passes along the corridor.

The improvements are designed to extend the life of the pavement and culverts and provide a smoother driving surface. Temporary lane closures will be in place, but no detour is planned.

Duininck Construction is the contractor for the $3.1 million project.

Visit the project website for more information: Hwy 40 - MnDOT

Updates will also be shared on the MnDOT Southwest Minnesota Facebook group.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

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