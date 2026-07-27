Jenna Williams Selected for the Trailblazer Award by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Jenna Williams at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, has selected Jenna Williams , Award Winning Commercial Banker, to receive the distinguished Trailblazer of the Year Award. This honor recognizes Jenna’s exceptional dedication, visionary leadership, and her commitment to paving the way for future generations of women in business and finance. Through her expertise in commercial banking, business development, and relationship management, Jenna has built a reputation as a trusted advisor and influential leader who consistently sets new standards of excellence within her profession.The Trailblazer Award celebrates individuals who break new ground, challenge the status quo, and create pathways for others to rise. Jenna Williams will receive this honor at IAOTP’s 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.With over two decades of experience, Jenna has earned recognition as a dynamic, results driven professional whose strategic approach to commercial banking has empowered countless businesses to achieve long term financial success. Her career reflects a deep commitment to elevating women in the industry, championing mentorship, and modeling what is possible when integrity, resilience, and leadership converge.Throughout her distinguished career, Jenna has held influential roles across commercial lending, business banking, real estate investment, business ownership, and executive leadership. Her diverse background — including positions as a Loan Officer, Commercial Relationship Manager, Business Development Officer, Assistant Vice President, Vice President, Communications Consultant, Project Manager, and Sales Executive — showcases her versatility and entrepreneurial mindset. She is known for cultivating meaningful partnerships, expanding influential networks, and delivering value across multiple industries.Jenna’s achievements have earned her numerous awards and global recognition. She was named Top Small Business Administration Specialist of the Year, Empowered Woman of the Year, and Top Commercial Banker of the Decade. In 2026, she will be honored at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala for multiple distinctions, including her induction into Bombshell Boss Babes, the Executive Choice Award, and her newest accolade, Trailblazer of the Year. She has also been recognized by Marquis Who’s Who of Professional Women for her contributions to business, finance, and leadership.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Jenna is an active member of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW), where she has served in leadership roles, including board positions and committee chair appointments. Her work reflects her commitment to empowering women and fostering growth within the commercial real estate and financial sectors.Jenna attributes her success to integrity, discipline, and her unwavering commitment to meeting her goals. Outside of work, she enjoys golf, gardening, cooking, yoga, Pilates, and reading. She is passionate about inspiring women entering the fields of banking and real estate, encouraging them to lead with courage, clarity, and purpose.After surviving a stroke in 2023, Jenna expanded her mission by launching a podcast and her website — a platform dedicated to mental health, resilience, and living a life worth living. She is grateful to IAOTP for the support and connections that helped her step into this new chapter.“Just Call Jenna” is the podcast for professionals who want to rise — personally, professionally, and powerfully. Jenna blends neuroscience, real life experience, and honest conversations to help listeners rebuild confidence, regulate stress, and create a life worth living. Listen on Buzzsprout, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or visit her website at www.JustCallJenna.online.Jenna says, “I am not starting over — I’m starting from experience. I am not a work in progress — I am a success in progress.” Her message is simple: take care of your mental health and live a life worth living.For more information, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jenna-williams-0540b418 (linkedin.com in Bing)Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ny_UoFEhsak (youtube.com in Bing)

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