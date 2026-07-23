Asana Recovery Launches ILWU Longshore Rehab Program in Orange County

For ILWU longshore workers, getting help has meant risking dispatch priority and income — Asana Recovery's new Orange County program removes that trade-off. Asana Recovery's Fountain Valley program wraps evidence-based outpatient care — PHP, IOP, and MAT — around members' dispatch schedules. The first call is confidential — federal HIPAA and 42 CFR Part 2 protections mean an ILWU member's treatment stays private from employers and dispatch.

Confidential outpatient rehab for ILWU longshore workers in Orange County — keep your dispatch, income and privacy while you get sober.

You don't have to disappear for 30 days to get sober.” — Mark Shandrow, CEO, Asana Recovery

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — July 23, 2026 — Asana Recovery, a Joint Commission-accredited outpatient drug and alcohol rehab in Orange County named to Newsweek's Best Addiction Treatment Centers list four years running, today announced a dedicated longshore worker addiction treatment program built specifically for members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU). The ILWU longshore rehab program in Orange County delivers evidence-based treatment for alcohol and drug addiction while protecting the three things longshore workers say they cannot afford to lose: their dispatch priority, their weekly paycheck, and their confidentiality.

The waterfront runs on rotating shifts, unpredictable board calls, and physically punishing labor — conditions that leave little room for a 30-to-90-day residential stay far from home. Asana Recovery's Longshore program is designed around that reality. Rather than asking members to disappear, it wraps clinical care around the dispatch hall so workers can practice recovery while keeping their life intact — treatment that fits around the work, not the other way around.

"Too many longshore workers wait until they hit rock bottom because they believe getting help means walking away from their livelihood," said a spokesperson for Asana Recovery. "We built this program to break that trade-off. You can be in treatment this week and still protect your registration, your income, and your privacy. Recovery shouldn't cost you your career — and here, it doesn't."

A Workforce at Real Risk

The dangers of the docks don't end at the terminal gate. Workers who suffer a lost-time occupational injury face roughly 2.9 times the risk of opioid-related dependence, often after downplaying an early injury to protect dispatch priority until the pain crosses the prescription threshold. Maritime workers binge-drink at rates about 28% above the general workforce, and can hold full shift attendance while quietly meeting the criteria for an alcohol use disorder for years. Add the trauma of witnessing crush injuries and fatal equipment accidents, plus rotating shifts that destabilize sleep and prime the brain for chemical coping, and roughly one in three members carries a co-occurring depression alongside opioid use. Asana's program is designed to meet that full clinical picture head-on.

Care That Works Around the Dispatch Hall

The program is anchored at Asana Recovery's Fountain Valley center — about 25 minutes from the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach — with additional outpatient and sober-living sites in Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach. Morning, afternoon, and evening tracks accommodate day, swing, and night dispatch, and members can enter at the level of care that fits and step down as they stabilize: Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), standard Outpatient (OP), Virtual IOP for California members, and structured sober living.

Clinical care combines Medication-Assisted Treatment — Suboxone, monthly Sublocade injections, Vivitrol, and naltrexone — with proven therapies including CBT, DBT, EMDR and trauma-focused care, plus individual, group, family, and couples therapy and full psychiatric support. These medications require no daily clinic visits, unlike methadone programs whose rigid hours are incompatible with dispatch. Because addiction rarely travels alone, Asana's dual-diagnosis model also treats the co-occurring depression, anxiety, PTSD, and trauma that so often drive substance use on the docks.

Your Job Is Protected. Your Privacy Is Protected.

The program is built on the coverage and legal protections ILWU members already have. Treatment is supported through the Coastwise Indemnity Plan via Blue Shield of California PPO — including outpatient visits, up to five days of inpatient detox, and weekly indemnity benefits that continue during approved care — with coverage extended through Alcohol/Drug Recovery Program (ADRP) authorization. Confidentiality is absolute: an ADRP representative cannot disclose participation to an employer, dispatch, or the PMA without written consent, and federal law (HIPAA and 42 CFR Part 2) bars Asana from releasing any health information without a signed authorization. FMLA provides up to 12 weeks of job-protected leave, and the ADA recognizes opioid and alcohol use disorders as disabilities, so members cannot be terminated for voluntarily entering treatment.

How Members Get Started

The first call is confidential. Members and their families can reach their regional ADRP representative directly — in the LA/Long Beach region, Tamiko Love (Locals 13, 63, 94, and 26) at (310) 547-9966 — or call Asana Recovery at (949) 763-3440 to verify your ILWU-PMA benefits, typically in about 15 minutes, and complete a same-day phone pre-assessment. Learn more about the ILWU longshore rehab program in Orange County and Asana's broader outpatient rehab options in Orange County online.

About Asana Recovery

Asana Recovery is a family-owned outpatient addiction and mental health treatment center headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, serving Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Diego County since 2017. Licensed and certified by California's Department of Health Care Services, accredited by The Joint Commission, and a provider member of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP), Asana specializes in dual-diagnosis care through PHP, IOP, outpatient, virtual, and sober-living programs. Asana Recovery has been named one of Newsweek's Best Addiction Treatment Centers for four consecutive years (2022–2025). Its mission is simple: saving lives, supporting families, and strengthening communities.

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