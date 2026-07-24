Kerry W. Kirby Examines The Rise of Value-Driven PropTech Partnerships Across The Multifamily Industry

Kerry W. Kirby - Entrepreneur, Technology Innovator, Philanthropist

365 Connect CEO Kerry W. Kirby explores why strategic PropTech partnerships are replacing transactional software relationships across the multifamily industry.

The future isn't about building smarter software—it's about building smarter operating models.” — Kerry W. Kirby

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 365 Connect, the multifamily industry’s leading innovator in AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platforms, announced today its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby , has released his latest podcast; The Great Vendor Reset: The Rise of Value-Driven PropTech Partnerships Across the Multifamily Industry. The episode is now streaming on MultifamilyBiz, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry, and across all major podcast platforms worldwide.The Great Vendor Reset: The Rise of Value-Driven PropTech Partnerships Across the Multifamily Industry explores how operators are fostering strategic partnerships that drive operational efficiency and sustainable growth, over chasing the next big thing. Kerry W. Kirby examines what separates true business partners from traditional software vendors and why the future of PropTech belongs to organizations that prioritize trust, innovation, and long-term success over short-term transactions.“The next generation of PropTech leaders won't be defined by the products they sell—they'll be defined by the partnerships they build," said Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. "As AI continues to reshape our industry, sustainable success will come from technology partners that combine innovation, transparency, and measurable business outcomes into relationships that grow stronger over time. In the years ahead, partnership will become the industry's greatest competitive advantage.”Joining this discussion is property management expert Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry veteran and author of SmartMatch Alliances. Together, Oriente and Kirby have co-hosted nearly 200 podcasts, reaching millions of listeners worldwide through platforms like Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Apple Podcasts. With a combined 50 years of experience in the multifamily housing industry, they deliver insightful, cutting-edge content that has garnered numerous prestigious global awards for their impactful programming.“Kerry has spent decades challenging conventional thinking in PropTech,” said Ernest F. Oriente. “This episode captures an important industry shift—from buying technology based on features to selecting partners based on long-term business value. His ability to connect emerging technology with real-world business strategy continues to set his work apart. It's a conversation every multifamily executive should pay close attention to as they prepare for the next generation of innovation.”As multifamily technology rapidly evolves, 365 Connect continues to pioneer a human-centered approach that blends intelligent automation with thoughtfully engineered digital experiences. Rather than building disconnected point solutions, the platform creates a unified ecosystem that strengthens every interaction between operators and renters while helping organizations navigate the future with confidence.“The future isn't about building smarter software—it's about building smarter operating models,” Kirby concluded. “As intelligent automation becomes woven into every stage of the renter journey, the organizations that rethink how people, processes, and technology work together won't just adapt to change—they'll lead it.”The podcast is available at MultifamilyBiz.com ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect powers the world’s most advanced AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Purpose-built to reimagine the renter journey at every touchpoint, our platform enables property managers to scale faster, operate smarter, and lead in a rapidly evolving market. Founded in 2003 with unmatched industry expertise, 365 Connect is leading the next era of innovation by fusing intelligent automation with human-centered design to deliver scalable, future-ready solutions. Discover what’s next at 365connect.com

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