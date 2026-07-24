A American Container Certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise by WBENC

Rent, buy, or modify with A American Container A American Container | A-American.com WBE Certification for A American Container

Fueling the future of diverse supply chains — this major national milestone positions the premier container provider for explosive growth.

I’m proud of what this certification means for our company, and even prouder of what it represents for women-owned businesses across the country.” — Dr. Angelia Payne, CEO and President

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A AMERICAN CONTAINER, a business specializing in high-quality, efficient shipping container sales, rentals, and modifications, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by WBEC Florida, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.“For nearly three decades, we have built A American Container by listening to what Tampa Bay businesses actually need and delivering on it,” said Dr. Angelia Payne, CEO and President of A American Container. “Earning WBENC Certification is a powerful validation of that work, and it opens doors for us to partner with major corporations and government agencies that are actively working to diversify their supply chains. I’m proud of what this means for our company, and even prouder of what it represents for the growing community of women-owned businesses across the country.”The WBENC standard of certification implemented by WBEC Florida is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification confirms that a business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that it has the appropriate structure and strategic planning in place.By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and strengthening their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and builds a more diverse, balanced, and sustainable economy.WBENC Certification, combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network, gives women-owned businesses year-round opportunities — both virtually and in person — to grow through events, programming, and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.About A American Container Inc:Headquartered in Tampa Bay, A American Container has specialized in renting, selling, and custom-modifying shipping containers since 1998. Rentals and sales are delivered throughout Florida, from Jacksonville to Fort Lauderdale, Naples to Gainesville, and everywhere in between, and custom modifications have found homes in other states and even other countries. No two projects look alike: the company has turned containers into everything from a working furnace and fully plumbed bathrooms to concession stands, tiny homes, driving-range clubhouses, bars, press boxes, and food pantries. Whatever the vision, A American Container has the fabrication expertise to build it.To learn more about A American Container, please visit A-American.com About WBENC:Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also leads in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where, and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com ###

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