24 Companies Receive New York State Service-Disabled Veteran-Owne...

The OGS Division of Service-Disabled Veterans’ Business Development was created in May 2014 through the enactment of the Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business Act. There are 1,465 certified businesses.

The Act promotes and encourages the participation of Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses in NYS public procurements of public works, commodities, services, and technology to foster and advance economic development in the state. A directory of New York State-Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses, along with more information about the program and the certification process, is available at ogs.ny.gov/Veterans.

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