Governor Hochul Announces Applications Are Now Being Accepted for the $225 Million Rochester-Monroe Transformation Initiative

Selected Projects Must Significantly Bolster Economic Development Throughout the City of Rochester and Monroe County

Projects to be Funded Through the Governor’s FY 2027 Enacted Budget

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that applications are now being accepted for the $225 million Rochester-Monroe Transformation Initiative (RMTI). In the FY 2027 Enacted Budget, the Governor committed funding for the initiative, which will be administered by Empire State Development and support investments in transformative projects throughout Monroe County and the City of Rochester. This initiative will focus on projects that support economic development in the areas of strategic placemaking, adaptive reuse, innovation infrastructure, and public safety. Applications will be accepted through the Consolidated Funding Application Process and awarded on a rolling basis.

“My administration is committed to driving economic growth that lifts up every corner of New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “We have already invested more than $500 million in projects throughout Monroe County, and this new initiative will build on that progress, keep the momentum going in Rochester and strengthen communities across Upstate.”

Read the full press release here.