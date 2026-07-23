Steve Finkelstein Joins Neos by Argon & Co as Managing Principal to Drive Retail Supply Chain Transformation
Neos by Argon & Co expands their transformation team.
Steve’s deep expertise in technology-driven supply chain transformations makes him an invaluable addition to our team.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neos by Argon & Co is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Finkelstein as Managing Principal to their Integration (SI) business. With over 15 years of leadership experience across inventory planning, merchandising operations, and assortment optimization for omni-channel retailers. Steve’s expertise will bolster neos’ mission to bridge supply chain planning with seamless technology execution.
— Dan Luttner, Managing Partner, neos by Argon & Co
Steve joins neos by Argon & Co from Accenture, where he supported and led organizations through complex supply chain and merchandising transformations, aligning business processes with industry best practices. Throughout his career, he has held key executive roles, including Vice President of Inventory & Assortment Planning at Bed Bath & Beyond, and Senior Director at The Vitamin Shoppe.
Steve is a recognized industry expert in delivering end-to-end RELEX Forecasting & Replenishment implementations, both as a corporate business owner and a trusted consulting advisor. His extensive project portfolio includes leading large-scale system designs, process refinements, and inventory optimization initiatives for major big-box, home improvement, and health and wellness retailers.
“Steve’s deep expertise in technology-driven supply chain transformations makes him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Dan Luttner, Managing Partner at neos. “He brings a rare combination of real-world retail operator experience and deep technical expertise in market-leading planning platforms like RELEX. As our clients navigate an increasingly complex omni-channel landscape, Steve's hands-on approach will be a massive asset in helping them build lasting value.”
This strategic hire reflects Argon & Co's ongoing commitment to expanding its system integration and technology enablement capabilities globally through Neos. “I am incredibly excited to join the talented team at neos by Argon & Co,” Steve stated. “I look forward to partnering with our clients to optimize their inventory processes, unlock the full value of their technology investments, and drive real, sustainable improvements across their omni-channel operations.”
In addition to his professional track record, Steven holds a Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in Finance and Logistics, Transportation & Supply Chain Management from the University of Maryland, College Park.
About neos by Argon & Co
Argon & Co, together with neos by Argon & Co, forms a global consultancy and systems integration partner specializing in supply chain strategy, transformation, and managed services. We combine strategic insight with hands-on implementation to design, deliver, and sustain impactful change for our clients. With decades of expertise across design, planning, logistics, manufacturing and warehousing, our teams connect strategic vision to operational reality—unlocking measurable value, driving growth, and enabling lasting results worldwide.
Julia Roberts
Argon & Co
+1 404-731-8931
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.