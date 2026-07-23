IndulgeRx Clears Historic Global Patent Milestone: WIPO Publishes Three 'Straight A' IRX FOODSCORE® Patents

Utah nutrition-tech firm achieves what few global tech giants ever do: 3-for-3 "All-A, All-Yes" international search reports; WIPO published applications today.

WOODS CROSS, UT, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndulgeRx Brands Inc. ("IndulgeRx"), a privately held, founder and friends & family-funded nutrition technology company, today announced that the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has officially published all three of its Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) patent applications covering its AI-powered IRX FOODSCOREplatform. Each application separately earned an "all-A" International Search Report (ISR) from the U.S. International Searching Authority (ISA/US), with every claim found to be novel, inventive, and industrially applicable.What Actually HappenedEvery AI or health-tech patent application is examined by a professional patent searcher who scours the world for prior inventions that could block or duplicate the claims. Citations are graded: "X" means an invention-killer was found, "Y" means a combination of existing ideas could defeat the claims, and "A" means background context with no real threat to patentability.Across all three IndulgeRx applications, covering the platform as a system, as software, and as a business method, the examiner found zero "X" and zero "Y" citations. Every reference came back "A," and every Written Opinion affirmed novelty, inventive step, and industrial applicability for claims 1–15.The government (ISA) patent examiner's own written findings underscore the strength of the result: even after combining every piece of prior art the examiner could find, the reviewer concluded that piecing them together "would be impermissible hindsight", which is patent-speak for reverse-engineering an answer only possible in looking back. And even where existing technology touched on isolated pieces of the puzzle, the examiner found that combining them "would not provide any advantages over the present application, or would require a complexity beyond the level of ordinary skill."Each published application is now publicly accessible via WIPO PATENTSCOPE:• IRX FS SOFTWARE - WO2026156106 A1 • IRX FS METHOD - WO2026156110 A1 • IRX FS SYSTEM - WO2026156104 A1 Voices Behind the Milestone"For a nine-year, self-funded company to walk into the same global patent examination process that Google, Amazon, and Oracle face, and come out with a cleaner search result than most well-funded startups ever see, is validation money can't manufacture," said John L. Hastings III, CEO and Founder of IndulgeRx Brands Inc. "IRX FOODSCOREisn't a feature bolted onto someone else's technology. It's genuinely new, and now the world can see that for itself; changing the way the world eats, one byte at a time.""An independent patent examiner tested IRX's technology against the biggest names in health AI, including Medtronic, Oracle, Salesforce, Cornell, and others, and could not identify any single reference or combination that defeats it," said Richard D. Clarke, Esq., IndulgeRx's patent counsel. "That is now a matter of public WIPO record, with a locked priority date of January 16, 2025 that predates every future copycat." Patent counsel further notes one filing required a minor procedural claim-grouping clarification that did not affect the 'A' grades or any novelty findings, simply underscoring that this achievement rests on substance, not a technicality.Why This Matters — For Every Kind of InvestorFor IRX friends, family, and individual backers who funded this company from the beginning, this is independent, government-verified proof that a small, mission-driven team can out-innovate giants with far greater resources. For institutional investors and strategic acquirers, this milestone materially de-risks the IP moat underpinning IndulgeRx's twelve monetizable vantage points: consumer apps, CPG licensing, retail, payers and providers, pharmacists, sports performance, researchers, and government agencies. It also strengthens the company's value propositions and market positioning ahead of seed round and Series A investment discussions and strategic partnership conversations.IRX FOODSCOREanalyzes an individual's health history, age, gender, medications, and goals against ingredients, additives, preservatives, and preparation methods to generate two personalized numbers: a Relevant Nutrition Score (RNS) and a Relevant Risk Score (RRS), turning “is this good for me?” into one actionable IRX FOODSCOREanswer, anywhere in the world.For more information about IndulgeRx Brands Inc. and IRX FOODSCORE, visit www.indulgerx.com and www.indulgerx.com/irx-foodscore , or www.fightbackfoods.com

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