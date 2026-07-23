AWARD-WINNING REALTOR® VALERIE BARRILLEAUX JOINS CRESCENT SOTHEBY'S

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New Orleans REALTOR® Valerie Barrilleaux joins Crescent Sotheby's, bringing 13+ years of experience, local expertise, and a commitment to exceptional service.

Valerie's extensive market knowledge, dedication to her clients, and commitment to the New Orleans community make her an outstanding addition to our team” — Kyle Tallo

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crescent Sotheby's International Realty (CSIR) is pleased to announce that award-winning real estate professional Valerie Barrilleaux has joined the brokerage, bringing more than 13 years of experience serving buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the Greater New Orleans area.A lifelong New Orleans resident, Barrilleaux has built a reputation for delivering exceptional service, market expertise, and personalized guidance to her clients. Her deep understanding of the city's diverse neighborhoods, evolving market trends, and unique real estate landscape has made her a trusted resource for those buying, selling, investing, and relocating throughout the region."Her professionalism and passion for helping others align seamlessly with our values and service standards," said Kyle Tallo, Broker/Owner of CSIR.In addition to her successful real estate career, Barrilleaux is a dedicated community leader. She currently serves as President of the Lakeview Civic Improvement Association, one of New Orleans' most active neighborhood organizations. Through her leadership, she remains deeply involved in initiatives that preserve and enhance the quality of life within the Lakeview community and beyond.Prior to entering real estate, Barrilleaux developed her strong client service, sales, and negotiation skills through a successful career in the hospitality industry. Today, she leverages that experience to provide a seamless and client-focused real estate experience, helping individuals and families confidently navigate every stage of the transaction process.Known for her responsiveness, attention to detail, and commitment to understanding each client's unique goals, Barrilleaux has earned the trust of buyers and sellers across the New Orleans market. Whether assisting first-time homebuyers, marketing luxury properties, advising investors, or helping families relocate, she remains dedicated to delivering exceptional results and lasting relationships."I am excited to join Crescent Sotheby's International Realty and continue serving my clients with the support of a globally recognized brand," said Barrilleaux. "The brokerage's commitment to excellence, innovation, and client service aligns perfectly with my approach to real estate, and I look forward to helping more clients achieve their goals throughout the New Orleans area."For more information, please contact:Valerie BarrilleauxREALTORCrescent Sotheby's International RealtyAbout Crescent Sotheby's International RealtyCrescent Sotheby's International Realty is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Sotheby's International Realty, serving Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama And Pensacola. Combining local expertise with the power of a globally recognized luxury real estate brand, Crescent Sotheby's International Realty delivers exceptional service, marketing, and representation throughout the Gulf South.

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