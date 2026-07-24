Huddle Web Works Becomes First Roofing-Exclusive Marketing Company to Manage Paid ChatGPT Advertising for Clients

An example of how a paid ChatGPT ad appears to a homeowner asking for a roofer recommendation Huddle Web Works, the marketing company exclusive to roofing contractors

Paid ChatGPT advertising launched in May 2026. Most roofing companies have never heard of it. HWW clients are already running it.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 -- Huddle Web Works (HWW), a marketing company that works exclusively with roofing contractors, today announced it is now managing paid advertising campaigns inside ChatGPT for its clients. To the company's knowledge, HWW is the only roofing-exclusive marketing company currently offering this service.

OpenAI launched a self-serve ChatGPT Ads Manager in May 2026, giving businesses the ability to purchase and manage paid ads directly inside ChatGPT conversations for the first time. Homeowners with a leak, storm damage, or an aging roof are increasingly likely to open ChatGPT and simply ask who to call, the same way they once typed the question into Google. Most roofing companies have no presence there at all.

"In my decades of working in tech, I have seen how fast a platform shift can catch an industry off guard," said Shareef Huddle, founder of Huddle Web Works. "Roofers cannot afford to wait and see on this one."

The opportunity is time-sensitive. Every advertising channel eventually becomes crowded the way Google Ads and Local Services Ads already are, with multiple roofers bidding for the same homeowner's attention. Right now, a roofing company advertising on ChatGPT in its market is often the only one there. As more companies discover the platform, that window narrows and costs rise. Roofing companies that establish a presence early are positioned to benefit from both lower costs and outsized visibility while the channel is still new.

Paid ChatGPT ad management has been added to HWW's Search-to-Booked Roofing System™, the company's core offer, at no additional management fee to clients. The service is separate and distinct from AI search optimization, sometimes called GEO, which focuses on earning organic mentions in AI-generated answers rather than buying placements. HWW manages the full process for its clients, including ad setup, campaign management, and a dedicated landing page built to turn an AI-driven click into a phone call, rather than sending that homeowner to a general website.

HWW operates on a one-roofer-per-market exclusivity model. The company works with only one roofing contractor in any given city, which means a roofing company running ChatGPT ads through HWW cannot be joined in that same market by a direct competitor working with the same system. Once a market is claimed, it remains closed to competitors for as long as the relationship continues.

"I am not interested in getting a roofer a little bit of attention on a new platform and calling it a win," Huddle said. "We are building this the same way we approach everything else: a system that runs every month and gets stronger over time, not a one-time stunt."

Because availability is limited by design, roofing companies interested in learning whether their market is still open can visit huddlewebworks.com.

About Huddle Web Works

Huddle Web Works, headquartered in Citrus Heights, California, is a marketing company that works exclusively with roofing contractors nationwide. Its Search-to-Booked Roofing System™ is built around one-roofer-per-market exclusivity, combining Google Business Profile management, Local Services Ads, website and local search presence, and now managed ChatGPT advertising, into a single system rather than a collection of separate services. Huddle Web Works is founded and operated by Shareef Huddle, who brings nearly 30 years of technology experience, including 15 years as a Cloud Ops Architect, along with hands-on roofing crew experience, to every client relationship.

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