Infinity Replacement by Marvin® Cincinnati named a Top 3 Window Installation Service for 2026 by BusinessRate

BusinessRate Top 3 2026 Award

Recognition reflects strong customer reviews, service quality, and business performance across the Cincinnati market.

Our team works hard every day to deliver quality products, professional installation, and a customer experience that homeowners can feel confident recommending to their friends and neighbors.” — Will Markle, General Manager

WARROAD, MN, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinity Replacement by Marvin has been recognized by BusinessRate as a Top 3 Window Installation Service in the Cincinnati area for 2026, based on the organization's evaluation of customer reviews, service quality indicators, and business performance metrics.BusinessRate is an independent business rating platform that analyzes customer feedback and other performance signals to benchmark local service providers within their categories. According to BusinessRate's 2026 rankings, Infinity Replacement by Marvin’s Cincinnati location earned a benchmark score that placed the company among the top-rated window installation providers in the market."We're honored to receive this recognition," said Will Markle, general manager of Infinity Replacement by Marvin’s Ohio and Kentucky locations. "What makes this award meaningful is that it reflects the experiences of homeowners we've had the privilege to serve. Our team works hard every day to deliver quality products, professional installation, and a customer experience that homeowners can feel confident recommending to their friends and neighbors."Infinity Replacement by Marvin provides homeowners throughout the Cincinnati area, and 18 other markets across the country, with a full-service window and patio door replacement experience, including personalized design consultations, custom-manufactured Infinity by Marvin fiberglass windows and doors, and professional installation managed from start to finish.The recognition reflects the company's continued focus on customer satisfaction and craftsmanship, supported by homeowner reviews highlighting product quality, communication, and installation expertise.Homeowners interested in learning more about Infinity Replacement by Marvin can schedule a complimentary consultation at InfinityReplacement.com/locations/ohio/cincinnati ####About MarvinMarvin is a fourth- and fifth-generation, family-owned and -led business headquartered in Warroad, Minnesota, employing nearly 9,000 people across North America. Marvin offers a portfolio of windows and doors for builders, architects and homeowners, designed to deliver exceptional solutions for any project with a focus on creating better ways of living. Marvin products are distributed nationally through a network of independent dealers and are exported internationally. For more information, visit Marvin.com.About Infinity by MarvinInfinity by Marvin is a brand of premium fiberglass replacement windows and patio doors introduced by Marvin in 2002 as its dedicated replacement line. Built with the craftsmanship and performance that define Marvin’s legacy, Infinity products are made with Ultrexfiberglass for long-lasting durability, energy efficiency and low maintenance. Designed to help transform homes into spaces that feel healthier, happier and more connected, Infinity by Marvin products are exclusively sold through a select network of dealer partners committed to exceptional customer experiences and long-term homeowner satisfaction. Learn more at InfinityWindows.com About Infinity Replacement by MarvinInfinity Replacement by Marvin is the Infinity brand-led direct-to-consumer retail business providing homeowners with full-service window and patio door replacement solutions. The company thoughtfully manages every detail from in-home design consultation to final installation and follow-up, making the process simple, informative and stress-free. Together, Infinity Replacement and Infinity by Marvin pair trusted products with expert replacement services, delivering complete solutions homeowners can rely on. Learn more at InfinityReplacement.com Contact:Jennifer Witt651-686-2484jennifer.witt@infinityreplacement.com

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