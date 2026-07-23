Award-Winning Custom House Builder Joins Iron County Festival of Homes 2026

The Treehouse in Brian Head, an award-winning custom mountain home by Cedar City custom house builder Choice Builders and winner of the 2025 Judges' Choice Award.

Choice Builders, winner of the 2025 Judges' Choice Award for quality and craftsmanship, returns to the Cedar City Festival of Homes this September.

Earning the Judges' Choice Award reflects the standard we hold ourselves to on every home we build. We're excited to showcase that commitment again at this year's Festival of Homes.” — Roger Thomas, CEO of Choice Builders

CEDAR CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choice Builders Group, an award-winning custom house builder based in Cedar City, will take part in the 2026 Iron County Festival of Homes this September. The seven-day, self-guided tour gives prospective homeowners the chance to walk through newly built homes across Iron County communities and inspect the craftsmanship for themselves before they decide who to build with.For anyone looking for the right builder to bring their vision to life, the festival answers a simple question: Can a builder really do what it promises? Rather than relying on websites and sales talk, visitors can open every door, study every finish and judge the work in person. Your tour includes several types of architecture set on different elevations of homesites.Choice Builders comes into the 2026 parade fresh off a milestone: At the 2025 event, its custom mountain home The Treehouse earned the inaugural Judges' Choice Award for “Best Home for Quality and Craftsmanship”, the first year that the festival added professional judges alongside its People's Choice awards.As the winning design, The Treehouse is a luxury mountain home in Brian Head, Utah, of just over 4,000 square feet. It is set at an elevation of 9,800 feet, with vaulted ceilings, oversized windows, a chef's kitchen, a nine-person bunk room and a private sauna. The home is now sold, although a virtual tour remains available online for visitors gathering ideas for their own home. The recognition builds on earlier honors; at the 2020 festival, Choice Builders won both the People's Choice Award and Best Interior Design.“Earning the Judges' Choice Award reflects the standard we hold ourselves to on every home we build,” said Roger Thomas, CEO of Choice Builders. “We're excited to showcase that commitment again at this year's Festival of Homes.” An in-person tour is the right opportunity to examine house styles and craftsmanship at your own pace. Choice Builders will showcase a new home in the 2026 Festival.Visitors who tour the Choice Builders entry house can meet the design-build team behind it and ask questions in person, from design and timelines to budget and process. The goal of the event is a real conversation that helps each homeowner feel informed and in control of their home project from the first step. From growing families to couples planning to age in place, Choice Builders serves a wide range of home buyers' preferences and needs with many styles available , not just the festival entry home.The annual Parade of Homes is held in the late summer and early fall in southern Utah. The 2026 event runs September 4 through 7 over Labor Day weekend, plus September 11 through 13. Show homes are open daily from noon to 7 p.m., organized by the Iron County Home Builders Association. Tickets are $20 per person and are available at festivalofhomes.com.A free app offers an interactive experience for the Iron County Festival of Homes 2026. Each ticket includes one visit to every home on the tour, plus two repeat visits to your favorite houses. A map with home addresses, available in the app, is emailed when you buy a ticket.About Choice BuildersFor over 35 years, Choice Builders’ owner Roger Thomas has provided exceptional building services. As a top builder in Southwest Utah for more than a decade, Choice Builders provides home-building services to people looking for the perfect place to call home, whether that’s in Cedar City, Brian Head, New Harmony or in the region surrounding Iron County. Every home we build is an open and transparent collaboration between our experienced team and our clients. Honesty, integrity, service, results and growth are the values that guide us as we create our clients’ dream homes. We build your vision of a perfect home, whether it’s a mountain home, a modern home or a custom luxury home for your family. Learn more at choicebuildersgroup.com.

Behind the Scenes: Inside a Custom Home Build With Choice Builders

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