Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Endorses Bipartisan Defend American Manufacturing Act

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is proud to endorse the Defend American Manufacturing Act, a bipartisan bill led by Senators Adam Schiff (D-CA), Jon Husted (R-OH), Andy Kim (D-NJ), and Bernie Moreno (R-OH). This legislation would mandate that the Department of Commerce continue operating the Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) program through cooperative agreements.The Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership was established in 1988 as a federal program of public-private networks that supports the competitiveness of small- and medium-sized manufacturers by fostering the adoption of new technologies, improving operational processes, strengthening workforce skills, modernizing supply chains, reducing costs, and expanding market opportunities. Since its inception, the MEP has enjoyed broad bipartisan support for generating billions of dollars in new sales, new investments, and cost savings, and retaining millions of jobs. However, since April 2025, the Commerce Department has withheld appropriated funds from multiple MEP centers, and the administration’s proposed budget eliminates funding for the program for Fiscal Year 2027, potentially affecting 65,000 manufacturing firms nationwide. The Defend American Manufacturing Act would require the Commerce Department to maintain funding and cooperative agreements for MEP centers, limiting its ability to suspend or terminate support. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“If small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, then small manufacturers are the engine of America. Since 1988, the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership has supported thousands of SME manufacturers nationwide in becoming more competitive and, as a result, has supported countless American workers and their families with good-paying jobs. Supporting American manufacturing, or any small business in America, is critical and can never be considered outdated. As subsidized Chinese-manufactured goods flood markets around the globe, threatening domestic industry and labor, now is not the time to back away from our nation’s commitment to support American manufacturing. I commend Senators Schiff, Husted, Kim, and Moreno for their leadership in promoting American economic competitiveness and for setting an example for how bipartisanship can provide real solutions to real problems.”The USHBC urges Congress to pass the Defend American Manufacturing Act. The USHBC stands ready to engage with Members of Congress from both parties to support American small businesses and workers in all industries, and to promote American competitiveness.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

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