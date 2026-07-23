Perforated Appoints Prominent AI Strategist and Inventor Dean Alderucci as Chief Technology Officer

Former AI Advisor to U.S. Congress to Lead Technical Strategy and Engineering

What drew me to Perforated is the team's incredible vision for a radical new neural network paradigm.” — Dr. Dean Alderucci

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perforated, the data efficiency layer for machine learning, today announced the appointment of Dr. Dean Alderucci as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Alderucci will lead the company’s technology strategy, infrastructure, engineering, and technical implementation during its next critical phase of growth.

Alderucci joins Perforated with an extraordinarily distinguished background. He has spent over a decade advising private and public organizations on artificial intelligence implementation and strategy. Recognizing his extensive expertise, the U.S. Congress tapped Alderucci for its pivotal AI Task Force Report in 2024. Furthermore, he broke ground as the first AI advisor to any U.S. state legislature, actively helping Connecticut draft and create comprehensive AI legislation earlier this year.

"We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Dean to the leadership team at Perforated,” said Rorry Brenner, founder and CTO of Perforated. “Dean’s expertise will be critical as we build and scale robust, easy-to-use solutions for ML engineers. The timing couldn’t be better, as we look to accelerate our growth dramatically in the months ahead."

Beyond his advisory roles in government and the private sector, Alderucci is highly regarded in academia and the invention community. He conducts executive education programs on AI and teaches several MBA courses on the subject at Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business. He is an elected Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors and is listed as an inventor on over 300 granted U.S. patents spanning a wide variety of technical fields.

In his new role at Perforated, Alderucci will be responsible for translating the company's ambitious technical vision into reality, spearheading new deployment methods for its core technologies.

"What drew me to Perforated is the team's incredible vision for a radical new neural network paradigm,” said Dean Alderucci, CTO of Perforated. “We’ll be working on new ways to deploy and extend this technology. I’m looking forward to working with this talented team to drive technical innovation and build out the next generation of our products. With the caliber of talent at Perforated, I know we’re going to make a huge impact together."

Alderucci officially assumes his role immediately, bringing unparalleled strategic insight and engineering rigor to the Perforated executive leadership team.

About Perforated

Perforated is a machine learning company that has created a technology to massively unlock performance for AI/ML models. Based on a recent neuroscience breakthrough, we act as the data-efficiency layer that helps teams build more accurate, parameter-efficient models. For enterprise users, this often means getting the same model performance with half the amount of training data, or recovering half of the remaining error of pruned, parameter-efficient models to achieve much higher levels of accuracy. Ultimately, this translates to saved costs, accelerated timelines, and more value from AI models.

To learn more visit https://www.perforatedai.com/

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