ABFC Welcomes Canada’s Sustainable Aviation Fuels Blueprint, Calls for Clear Policy to Build Domestic Market

Report recognizes sustainable aviation fuel as a strategic economic opportunity and the need for stable, long-term policy

The Blueprint recognizes that Canada has the feedstocks, refining expertise and innovation capacity to build a competitive SAF industry.” — Fred Ghatala, ABFC President

VANCOUVER, CANADA, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Biofuels Canada Association (ABFC) welcomes the release of the Government of Canada’s Sustainable Aviation Fuels Blueprint for Canada The Blueprint identifies SAF as the most technologically ready and commercially feasible option to reduce aviation emissions and outlines actions to help Canada achieve 10% SAF use by 2030, approximately one billion litres.“Advanced Biofuels Canada congratulates the Government of Canada and participating stakeholders in developing and releasing the Blueprint,” said Fred Ghatala, President of Advanced Biofuels Canada Association. “The Blueprint recognizes that Canada has the feedstocks, refining expertise and innovation capacity to build a competitive SAF industry, while making clear that durable demand and stable, long-term policy are needed to give industry the confidence to establish and expand production.”ABFC recognizes that the Blueprint builds on Canadian leadership: British Columbia is already demonstrating how clear policy can support increased use of low-carbon aviation fuels. The province’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard includes a carbon-intensity requirement for jet fuel and a volumetric renewable jet fuel requirement beginning in 2028. In 2025, low-carbon jet fuels accounted for 3.9% of B.C.’s jet fuel supply, exceeding the province’s 2030 renewable jet fuel requirement five years early.The Blueprint brings welcome momentum. It provides a strong foundation for coordinated policy action to build a competitive Canadian SAF market and strengthen Canada’s energy security.“Advanced Biofuels Canada is committed to supporting Canada’s efforts to reach 10% SAF use by 2030,” said Ghatala. “The Blueprint provides a clear basis for the policy work needed to expand demand, grow domestic production, and enhance Canada’s energy security.”-30-About the Advanced Biofuels Canada AssociationAdvanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) is the national industry voice for producers, distributors, and technology providers for lower carbon and sustainable fuel replacements to gasoline, diesel, marine, and jet fuels. ABFC members produce a portfolio of liquid clean fuels sustainable feedstocks, and intermediary products. Members also produce and consume low carbon gaseous products, such as renewable natural gas (RNG) and low carbon hydrogen, and are engaged with carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies. ABFC members operate over 45 billion litres of low carbon fuel. production capacity globally and are leading suppliers of renewable and low carbon fuels in Canada and worldwide. For more information, please visit www.advancedbiofuels.ca

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