Conspec Controls Announces Buy American Act and Build America, Buy America Act Compliance for Key Safety Products

Conspec Controls proudly announces BAA- and BABA-compliance for gas monitors and network controllers. Optio™ PGM meets requirements for BABA-compliance. Conspec Controls verifies that Optio™ G gas monitor is BABA-compliant.

Verification underscores Conspec's commitment to domestic manufacturing while helping customers meet federal sourcing requirements for critical safety projects.

CHARLEROI, PA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conspec Controls, a leading manufacturer of gas detection and safety monitoring systems, today announced that, following an extensive internal review and verification process, a selection of its industry-leading safety products now meet the requirements of the Buy American Act (𝘉𝘈𝘈) and the Build America, Buy America Act (𝘉𝘈𝘉𝘈).The announcement reinforces Conspec Controls' long-standing commitment to American manufacturing and provides customers with greater confidence when specifying safety systems for federally funded and other domestic infrastructure projects.The following gas monitors and network controllers have been verified as BAA- and BABA-compliant:• 𝗢𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼™ 𝗚 𝗚𝗮𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿 – MSHA-approved gas monitor for use in underground applications.• 𝗢𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼™ 𝗣𝗚𝗠 𝗚𝗮𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿 – CO / NO2 gas monitor for use in enclosed parking garages.• 𝗢𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼™ 𝗩 𝗚𝗮𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿 – CO / NO2 gas monitor for use in enclosed parking garages.• 𝗢𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼™ 𝗕𝗚𝗠 𝗚𝗮𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿 – Multi-gas monitor for detecting signs of thermal runaway in battery energy storage systems.• 𝗢𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼™ 𝗕 𝗚𝗮𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿 – Multi-gas monitor for detecting signs of thermal runaway in battery energy storage systems.• 𝗖𝗡 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗚𝗮𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗼𝗿 – Fixed gas detector for toxic gas and oxygen monitoring.• 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗺𝘂𝘀™ 𝗩 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿 – Controller capable of managing up to 576 total sensors from a single location.Additionally, the review process showed that Conspec Controls’ Optio™ IS intrinsically safe gas monitor meets the manufacturing requirements to be considered BAA-compliant.For customers supporting federal infrastructure investments, municipal projects, utilities, transportation facilities, industrial operations, and commercial construction, these compliance determinations simplify procurement while helping ensure projects meet domestic sourcing requirements.The announcement reflects Conspec Controls’ broader investment in U.S. manufacturing. The company is finalizing a 2,000 SF expansion of its production facility in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, increasing manufacturing capacity while reinforcing its commitment to designing, engineering, and building trusted safety solutions in the United States."𝘐𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯 𝘈𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘶𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘴𝘯'𝘵 𝘴𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘮𝘦𝘦𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘪𝘵'𝘴 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘢𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦 𝘤𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦," said Rob Collins, Conspec Controls' CEO. He continued "𝘈𝘴 𝘸𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘰𝘪 𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘶𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴, 𝘸𝘦'𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘢𝘧𝘦𝘵𝘺 𝘴𝘰𝘭𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘜𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘮 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘥𝘢𝘺."Conspec Controls has manufactured gas detection and safety monitoring solutions in Pennsylvania for decades, serving customers across mining, industrial manufacturing, commercial facilities, energy, utilities, and critical infrastructure. By investing in domestic production and validating compliance with federal procurement requirements, the company continues to help organizations specify dependable safety technologies while supporting American jobs and manufacturing.Customers interested in learning more about BAA- and BABA-compliant products, or determining the best solution for their application, are encouraged to contact Conspec Controls at 1-800-487-8450 or visit www.conspec-controls.com to learn more.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗹𝘀Conspec Controls is a leading manufacturer of gas, flame, and heat detection instruments and integrated safety monitoring solutions for commercial HVAC-R, industrial safety, oil & gas, mining, and hazardous applications. Since 1968, the company has designed and manufactured reliable safety technologies that help protect people, facilities, and critical operations through advanced detection, monitoring, and control systems.

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