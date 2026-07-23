Intelligent Audit Honored in the FreightWaves 2026 AI Excellence in Supply Chain Awards

DeepDetectAI™ recognized for advancing AI in logistics by helping shippers identify hidden transportation costs, operational errors, and potential fraud.

ROCHELLE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Audit , a global leader in freight audit, transportation spend management, and AI-powered logistics intelligence, today announced it has been recognized in the 2026 FreightWaves AI Excellence in Supply Chain Awards for DeepDetectAI™ , its proprietary machine learning engine that helps shippers uncover hidden transportation costs before they impact the bottom line.Presented by FreightWaves, the AI Excellence in Supply Chain Awards recognize organizations developing artificial intelligence solutions that deliver measurable results across logistics and supply chain operations.DeepDetectAI™ applies proprietary machine learning to parcel and freight data to identify cost anomalies, operational errors, unusual shipping activity, service misalignments, and potential fraud in real time. Rather than relying on predefined rules, it learns what “normal” looks like across each shipper’s transportation network, continuously monitors new activity for deviations, and provides clear, explainable insights behind every recommendation.Trusted by enterprise shippers, DeepDetectAI™ delivers measurable ROI by helping teams act before small issues become major expenses. It can flag unusual charges before they grow into six-figure spend and surface service misalignments before they result in millions of dollars in unnecessary costs.The FreightWaves recognition marks another milestone in Intelligent Audit's continued investment in AI solutions for logistics spend intelligence. Reinforcing the company's mission to help organizations turn complex shipping data into measurable business outcomes.About Intelligent AuditIntelligent Audit is a leading provider of freight audit, transportation spend management, parcel audit, and AI-powered logistics intelligence. For 30 years, the company has helped shippers reduce transportation costs, improve financial controls, increase visibility, and optimize performance through advanced analytics and AI tools.

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