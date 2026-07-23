Alta Smiles Closes Funding Round, Adds Two Board Members as C5 Hidden Orthodontics Gains Traction

Run Ventures and Stokes Stevenson McMaster Health Ventures invest; former 3M Health Care and Dentsply Sirona executives join Alta Smiles' board of directors

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alta Smiles , a developer of next-generation orthodontic technology, today announced its recent completion of its Series Seed extension funding round alongside the appointment of two new members to its board of directors. The announcements mark a significant step forward as Alta Smiles’ C5 Hidden Orthodontics® solution gains market traction. The novel orthodontic solution utilizes a patented nickel titanium wire technology to straighten teeth, without the need for uncomfortable and unsightly brackets. The C5 system is ultra-thin, completely hidden on the back of the patient’s teeth and is inherently comfortable. And, unlike clear aligners, no patient compliance is required.Alta Smiles' proprietary technology has demonstrated impressive clinical results, with patients reporting a strong preference for the Alta Smiles solution over alternative orthodontic treatment options. The company continues to expand its extensive intellectual property position and clinical case repository as it gains broader adoption among orthodontists and general dentists.“Alta Smiles continues to advance our technology, IP position, and growing repository of successful clinical cases, said Gary Giegerich, CEO of Alta Smiles. “We’re pleased to welcome capital and expertise from seasoned venture investors and dental innovators with proven track records of scaling early-stage companies in oral care.”The Series Seed extension round was led by Run Ventures, a venture capital firm with a strong track record of building high-growth, scaled technology companies, with participation from Stokes Stevenson McMaster Health Ventures as well as a follow-on investment by Dental Innovation Alliance, (“DIA”). The investors bring capital, deep industry relationships, and years of experience in oral care technology innovation and commercialization. The investment will primarily accelerate commercialization and market awareness efforts, while also supporting capability expansion of the Alta Smiles technology platform.“We’re impressed by Alta Smiles’ strong intellectual property position and the early patient and clinician feedback we’ve seen, said Barrett Edgington, at Run Ventures. “We see significant potential here and are excited to support the team’s next phase of growth.”Alta Smiles also welcomed two new board members with deep dental industry leadership experience: Dan McMaster, a former 3M Health Care executive, and Gene Dorff, a former Dentsply Sirona executive and current CEO of Solmetex. Their addition strengthens Alta Smiles' leadership bench as the company prepares for its next phase of growth.“I’ve witnessed a number of technology transformations in oral care and healthcare more broadly throughout my career, and I believe C5 Hidden Orthodontics has the ingredients to do something truly transformational in this industry,” said Dan McMaster, Alta Smiles board member and investor.About Alta SmilesAlta Smiles is an orthodontic technology company developing next-generation treatment solutions designed to deliver a superior patient experience and improved clinical outcomes. The company partners with orthodontists and dentists to bring innovative, patient-preferred care to practices.About Run VenturesRun Ventures is a Salt Lake City–based early-stage venture capital firm focused on Series A and select Seed investments. The firm focuses on the Industrialization of AI – frontier infrastructure, systematic trust, and AI-native enterprise systems, and has gained traction in a number of vertical markets including health care and dental technology. Run Ventures invests across the U.S. in ascendant innovation hubs beyond the coasts. The firm’s goals align with those of the entrepreneurs it supports – get a step ahead by going faster and further.###

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