The Spice & Tea Exchange® Unveils New Tea Bar Updates as Part of Ongoing Store Enhancements

The Spice & Tea Exchange of Delray Beach, Florida

Flavorful gourmet retailer expands tea menu at nearly 100 stores with custom specialty drinks

The digital menus capture our guests’ attention the moment they walk through the door. Guests who might never have considered a handcrafted tea are now curious and already deciding what to order.” — The Munroes

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spice & Tea Exchange® is expanding its tea offerings at nearly 100 franchise locations through a phased rollout of upgraded tea bar concepts. Co-founders Amy Freeman and Penny Rehling have expanded the brand’s already popular hot and cold teas by adding a curated selection of handcrafted tea drinks to the menu, showcasing The Spice & Tea Exchange®’s wide array of fresh loose-leaf teas. Stores are also adopting enhanced digital menu signage, making it easier than ever for owners to share updates, promotions, and key messages with their customers.

"A main focus of our brand has always been to heighten the in-store sensory experience,” says Amy Freeman, CEO of The Spice & Tea Exchange®. “Our in-store tea bars allow guests to taste the difference by enjoying hot and cold tea beverages made with our fresh loose-leaf teas. Now, we’re upgrading the experience so guests can learn how our products can be used to craft original and seasonal specialty drinks that take the experience to the next level.”

The upgraded tea bars feature easy-to-read digital menus with three customizable categories, allowing individual stores to curate unique offerings. The Core Menu lets stores showcase their best-selling teas with build-your-own-drink options. The Specialty Drinks Menu features The Spice & Tea Exchange® exclusive tea drinks, including beverages designed by franchise owners and staff. The Limited Time Offer Menu features a rotating selection of seasonal and custom-crafted beverages, including specialty tea lattes available at select store locations. Franchise owners Phil and Maryanne Munroe have implemented the new tea bar concept at their two locations, Brighton and Rochester, and have seen a difference.

"The Tea Bar has been one of the most impactful additions to our guest experience since we opened Brighton in September 2025, and it's been a cornerstone at Rochester even longer,” share the Munroes. “The digital menus capture our guests’ attention the moment they walk through the door. Guests who might never have considered a handcrafted tea are now curious and already deciding before we say a word.”

For the Munroes, the results speak for themselves. Since enhancing its Tea Bar menu, the Rochester location has experienced a 53.5% year-over-year increase in Tea Bar sales. “The new Tea Bar approach has instantly positioned us as a legitimate contender in the craft beverage space,” say the Munroes. “When a guest sees a full digital menu of unique, handcrafted tea offerings, we belong in the same conversation as any craft cocktail bar or coffeehouse in town. That credibility matters, and we've seen it reflected in our Tea Bar results.”

After opening its flagship store in St. Augustine, Florida, The Spice & Tea Exchange® began franchising in 2008. By 2013, it had expanded to 34 stores across 19 states. In 2016, The Spice & Tea Exchange® became a women-led company, with Freeman and Rehling taking the helm, expanding the distribution center, and securing 18 more stores. Now closing in on 100 franchise locations, The Spice & Tea Exchange® is a household name, with stores from Alaska to Texas, California to Virginia, and everywhere in between. It has been named to the Inc. 5000 list multiple years and continues to garner accolades for its quality products and supportive franchise ecosystem. Explore The Spice & Tea Exchange®’s online shop or use the store locator to find a local shop.

ABOUT THE SPICE & TEA EXCHANGE®: Founded in 2008, The Spice & Tea Exchange® has grown to become a staple in kitchens across America. With a vision to create a one-stop shop where fellow enthusiasts can explore, discover, and share the culinary delights of spices and teas, the company offers an extensive range of products from around the world. Each of their almost 100 franchise locations carries signature products, all hand-selected for quality and flavor, ensuring customers are part of a global culinary adventure right from their own homes. Learn more at spiceandtea.com and follow along on social media @spiceandtea

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