Shush Signs Modica Group as Demand Partner to Accelerate Network Authentication Across Oceania, Asia and Latin America

Simple. Seamless. Silent

Together, we're proud to make silent, SIM-based authentication the future of digital identity across APAC and Latin America.” — Eddie DeCurtis

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shush Inc., the U.S.-based leader in carrier-grade network authentication, today announced that Modica Group Limited, an Australian and New Zealand-based global CPaaS platform provider, has signed an agreement to become an official Demand Partner for Mobile Network Operators utilizing the Shush award-winning Sherlock platform. This positions Modica Group as a key distribution partner for Network Authentication APIs across Oceania, Asia and Latin America, expanding Shush’s global footprint in the high-growth Asia-Pacific-Latin America market.

Under the agreement, Modica Group will access services by utilizing carriers within Shush’s network to access their APIs on behalf of its enterprises, enabling Modica’s enterprise customers, including organizations in finance, government, retail, healthcare, and logistics, to access silent authentication, SIM swap detection, device status, and number lookup capabilities. Modica’s existing relationships with mobile network operators and enterprise accounts across Oceania, Asia and Latin America provide Shush with immediate reach into a region where mobile-first authentication is rapidly becoming a business necessity.

Expanding the Shush Sherlock Ecosystem in Asia-Pacific-Latin America

Modica Group operates as a trusted CPaaS platform for enterprises, telcos, and aggregators worldwide, with an established presence serving multiple customers including the Australian and New Zealand Government’s, Banking, Aviation, Logistics, and Utilities. By integrating Shush’s Sherlock platform into its security and identity product suite, Modica Group can offer its enterprise clients a frictionless, SIM-based alternative to SMS OTP, eliminating a primary attack vector for SIM swap and account takeover fraud.

Shush Sherlock enables Modica Group to leverage over 47 network APIs, including 10 CAMARA Network Authentication and Identity APIs, through a single platform, enabling silent authentication, SIM swap detection, and real-time device status verification — all without user friction, OTP codes, or new app downloads.

“Partnering with Shush gives us the ability to deliver a genuinely new category of security capability to our enterprise customers across the region. Network authentication represents the next evolution beyond SMS OTP, and Shush’s Sherlock platform is purpose-built for the carrier ecosystem we operate in. We look forward to bringing this technology to market across Oceania, Asia and Latin America.”

“Partnering with Shush gives us the ability to deliver a genuinely new category of security capability to our enterprise customers across the region. Network authentication represents the next evolution beyond SMS OTP, and Shush’s Sherlock platform is purpose-built for the carrier ecosystem we operate in. We look forward to bringing this technology to market across Oceania, Asia and Latin America.”

— Richard Babanour, Head of Partnerships & International Development, Modica Group Limited

“Modica Group’s deep-rooted presence across Oceania, Asia and Latin America, combined with their enterprise messaging relationships, makes them the ideal demand partner to bring network authentication capabilities to the region. The APAC and Latin America market is primed for a shift away from SMS OTP, and Modica has the enterprise customer base and technical infrastructure to drive adoption at scale. This partnership accelerates our mission to make silent, SIM-based authentication the global standard.”

— Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & CEO, Shush Inc.

About Modica Group

Modica Group is the global intelligent messaging company for enterprises, telcos, and aggregators worldwide. Modica’s unified CPaaS platform supports SMS, MMS, email, WhatsApp, voice, video, push notifications, Payments, and more — backed by enterprise analytics, security, and world-class support. Trusted by organizations including the Australian and New Zealand Governments, ANZ Bank, Kiwibank, Virgin Australia, Woolworths, and New Zealand Defence Force. Modica provides mission-critical communications infrastructure across Oceania, Asia and Latin America, and beyond. Modica’s Security & ID solutions include 2(M)FA, number lookup, identity and access management, and threat intelligence capabilities.

Learn more at www.modicagroup.com.

About Shush Inc.

Shush Inc. is a U.S.-based innovator in carrier-grade identity and fraud prevention. Through its Sherlock platform, Shush enables mobile network operators to expose secure APIs that deliver real-time signals for SIM swap detection, device validation, and other critical fraud indicators, while generating new revenue streams. Shush helps telecom operators globally transform their networks into strategic anti-fraud infrastructure.

Learn more at www.shush.pw

Follow Modica on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/modica-group-ltd/

Media Contacts:

media@modicagroup.com

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