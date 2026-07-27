Microsoft Spotlights Apps 365 AI at SharePoint Showcase: Future of Intelligent Apps

Apps365 showcased its Microsoft 365-native business solutions, including CLM 365, during the Microsoft SharePoint Partner Showcase. Apps365 CLM 365 delivers secure contract management with enterprise-grade compliance, Microsoft certification, and industry-recognized security standards. CLM 365 combines AI-powered contract intelligence with Microsoft 365 to simplify contract creation, review, approval, and lifecycle management. Cubic Logics builds Microsoft 365-native solutions that help organizations streamline business operations with secure, intelligent applications. Apps365 CLM 365 helps organizations manage contracts efficiently with AI-powered workflows, automation, and Microsoft 365 integration.

Apps 365 showcased AI apps & AI Agents modernizing HR, IT, Legal, Finance & workplace operations securely in Microsoft 365.

AI is not replacing business applications but making them more intelligent. The future is about embedding intelligence directly into business workflows and simplify work to make better decisions.” — Manoj Kumar, Founder & CEO, Cubic Logics (Apps 365)

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Featured in Microsoft's official SharePoint Partner Showcase, Apps 365 demonstrated how AI-powered business applications, intelligent AI Agents, and Microsoft 365-native automation are helping organizations modernize HR, IT, Legal, Finance, and workplace operations while keeping enterprise data secure inside Microsoft 365.Apps 365, the AI-powered Microsoft 365 business application suite from Cubic Logics and a recognized Microsoft AI Partner, has been featured in Microsoft's official SharePoint Partner Showcase, highlighting how organizations can transform business operations through intelligent automation, AI-powered workflows, and Microsoft 365-native applications.Hosted by Vesa Juvonen, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft, the ‘SharePoint Partner Showcase’ brings together leading Microsoft partners who are extending the capabilities of SharePoint and Microsoft 365 through innovative business solutions. During the session, Manoj Kumar, Founder and CEO of Apps 365, shared his perspective on the evolution of SharePoint, emergence of enterprise AI, and future of intelligent business applications built natively on Microsoft 365.The showcase also featured a live demonstration of CLM 365, Apps 365's AI-powered contract lifecycle management solution, illustrating how organizations can streamline every stage of the contract lifecycle, from request initiation and legal review to negotiations, approvals, obligation management, renewals, and AI-assisted contract intelligence, without moving sensitive business data outside their Microsoft 365 environment.Today, Apps 365 is trusted by 12,000+ organizations across over 170 countries, helping enterprises automate Human Resources, IT Service Management, Legal Operations, Finance, Employee Experience, Revenue Operations, Asset Management, and Digital Workplace processes through AI-powered applications built exclusively for Microsoft 365.The Microsoft showcase reflects a growing shift in enterprise technology: organizations are no longer looking for disconnected business applications; they are investing in intelligent solutions that extend the value of their existing Microsoft 365 investments while maintaining enterprise-grade security, governance, and compliance.A Vision Built on Two Decades of SharePoint InnovationFor Apps365 Founder and CEO Manoj Kumar, being featured in Microsoft's SharePoint Partner Showcase reflects a journey that began more than two decades ago.Early in his career, Manoj worked alongside Microsoft's SharePoint engineering and support teams, gaining firsthand insight into the platform's evolution. While many saw SharePoint as a document repository, he envisioned it as the foundation for intelligent business applications.That vision led to the launch of Apps365 in 2015. Today, Apps365 is a leading Microsoft ecosystem partner, delivering AI-powered, Microsoft 365-native business applications that combine automation with Microsoft's enterprise-grade security, compliance, governance, and collaboration capabilities."Being featured in Microsoft's SharePoint Partner Showcase is a proud milestone for our entire team. It reflects more than a decade of commitment to building business applications that extend the value of Microsoft 365. As organizations embrace AI, our focus remains on delivering intelligent, secure, and enterprise-ready solutions that work where users already collaborate, inside Microsoft 365." — Manoj Kumar, Founder & CEO, Apps 365The Next Era of Enterprise Software Is IntelligentAI is transforming enterprise software, but the real opportunity lies in intelligent business applications. Apps365 embeds AI directly into the tools employees already use, automating workflows, surfacing insights, and enabling better decisions without switching systems. From contract approvals and IT requests to HR and asset management, AI becomes part of the workflow—boosting productivity, simplifying operations, and maximizing Microsoft 365 value.From Applications to AI AgentsA key theme at the Microsoft SharePoint Partner Showcase was the shift from traditional applications to intelligent AI Agents.Apps 365 is building AI Agents for HR, ITSM, Legal, Finance, Employee Experience, and workplace collaboration that automate tasks, provide contextual insights, and support smarter decision-making.Built on Microsoft’s AI ecosystem, including Copilot, Microsoft Graph, SharePoint, Teams, and Power Platform — these agents work securely within Microsoft 365, respecting existing permissions, governance, and compliance requirements.Extending Microsoft 365, Not Replacing ItOne of the defining themes of the SharePoint Partner Showcase was Apps 365's commitment to building Microsoft-native business applications rather than introducing another disconnected software platform.As organizations accelerate digital transformation, many face the challenge of managing a growing portfolio of standalone SaaS applications, each with its own user identities, security controls, permissions, data repositories, and governance requirements. This fragmented approach often increases complexity, limits adoption, and creates unnecessary security risks.Apps 365 takes a fundamentally different approach.Every solution is built natively on Microsoft 365, extending SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and Microsoft Copilot to create a unified business operations platform. Organizations can automate business processes within the Microsoft applications employees already use, while preserving enterprise-grade security, governance, and compliance. This reduces training, accelerates user adoption, and maximizes the value of existing Microsoft 365 investments."Organizations have already invested significantly in Microsoft 365. They trust Microsoft's identity platform, security model, governance framework, and collaboration tools. Rather than asking customers to move their business data into disconnected platforms, we bring intelligent applications directly into the environment they already trust. That approach improves adoption, strengthens governance, and accelerates business value." — Manoj Kumar, Founder & CEO, Apps 365AI-Powered CLM software in ActionA key highlight of Microsoft's SharePoint Partner Showcase was the live demonstration of CLM 365, Apps 365's AI-powered Contract management solution.Contracts remain one of the most business-critical assets within any organization. Yet many legal and procurement teams continue to rely on disconnected systems, email chains, spreadsheets, and manual reviews that slow business operations and increase organizational risk.CLM 365, procurement contract management software, addresses these challenges by bringing every stage of the contract lifecycle into Microsoft 365.• Submit and manage contract requests through standardized workflows• Collaborate securely across legal, procurement, finance, and business teams• Automate multi-stage approval processes• Track obligations, milestones, and renewal dates• Monitor contract performance through centralized dashboards• Generate AI-powered summaries for faster reviews• Extract key clauses and obligations using AI• Surface conversational insights directly within Microsoft TeamsCLM 365 contract signing software combines structured workflows with AI, automates repetitive contract tasks, allowing legal teams to focus on higher-value work. Because contracts remain within the organization's Microsoft 365 tenant, organizations maintain enterprise-grade security, governance, and compliance without relying on external platforms.Why Microsoft 365-Native Business Applications Matter?As enterprise AI adoption accelerates, organizations are placing greater emphasis on security, compliance, and responsible data governance.Many AI-enabled business applications require organizations to move business-critical information into external environments before intelligence can be applied. While this may introduce new capabilities, it can also create additional governance challenges, fragmented security policies, and unnecessary complexity.Apps 365 follows a different philosophyBecause every solution is built natively on Microsoft 365, organizations continue to benefit from the enterprise-grade capabilities they already trust. Rather than replicating enterprise infrastructure, Apps 365 extends it.For CIOs, IT leaders, and compliance teams, this means organizations can accelerate digital transformation while maintaining governance, data residency, regulatory compliance, and security standards.It also simplifies procurement, administration, and end-user adoption because employees continue working within applications they already know.Microsoft Recognizes Apps 365's InnovationThroughout the SharePoint Partner Showcase, Microsoft's leadership acknowledged both the maturity of the Apps 365 platform and the company's thoughtful approach to extending Microsoft technologies.Commenting on the live demonstration, Vesa Juvonen, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft, praised the seamless user experience and the intelligent integration of Microsoft's ecosystem."It's a really, really polished experience and a nice way of integrating multiple capabilities in Microsoft 365. Awesome work and AI integrations. There's a lot of interesting stuff here."Juvonen's comments reflect the growing importance of building intelligent applications that complement—not compete with—the Microsoft ecosystem.He also emphasized SharePoint's continued evolution beyond collaboration into a platform that enables organizations and partners to create entirely new business experiences."SharePoint is not just a product. It's also a platform where people can actually build and enhance user experiences, like you have done within your application."For Apps 365, this recognition reinforces a product philosophy that has guided the company since its inception: extending Microsoft 365 through purpose-built business applications that combine AI, automation, enterprise security, and exceptional user experiences.A Growing Ecosystem of Intelligent Business ApplicationsWhile CLM 365 served as the featured demonstration during the Microsoft showcase, it represents just one part of the broader Apps 365 ecosystem. Today, Apps 365 offers an expanding portfolio of AI-powered business applications designed to help organizations modernize every core business function without leaving Microsoft 365.Its solution portfolio includes applications for:• Human Resource Management• Helpdesk & IT Service Management• Asset Management• Employee Directory• Employee Onboarding• Recruitment Management• Performance Management• Learning Management• Revenue Operations• Contract Lifecycle Management• Digital Workplace & Intranet Solutions (iApps 365)• Expense Management• Timesheet Management• Leave & Attendance ManagementBuilding on this portfolio, Apps 365 is introducing AI Agents that work alongside employees across HR, IT, Legal, Finance, and workplace operations. Powered by Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft Graph, and organizational intelligence, these AI Agents automate repetitive tasks, provide contextual insights, and help teams make faster decisions, empowering employees to get more value from Microsoft 365.Giving Back to the Microsoft CommunityThe SharePoint Partner Showcase highlighted Apps 365’s next chapter as a contributor to the Microsoft ecosystem. Apps 365 announced plans to release open-source SharePoint Framework (SPFx) web parts, enabling developers, partners, and customers to build modern workplace solutions faster.This initiative reflects Apps 365’s commitment to community-driven innovation, collaboration, and empowering the next generation of Microsoft 365 developers with reusable enterprise-grade components."It's one of the most wonderful things within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem—people sharing their learnings and giving back to the community. We are much smarter together as an ecosystem than building things in isolation." — Vesa Juvonen, Principal Product Manager, MicrosoftThe initiative reinforces Apps 365's broader vision of contributing not only through products, but also through knowledge sharing, technical innovation, and collaboration with the global Microsoft developer community.Building the Next Generation of AI-Powered Business ApplicationsArtificial intelligence is evolving beyond simple automation, and Apps 365 is investing in AI Agents, intelligent assistants that understand business context, automate tasks, provide insights, and support decision-making.Powered by Microsoft Copilot, SharePoint, Teams, and Power Platform, Apps 365’s AI Agents help organizations across HR, IT, Legal, Finance, and workplace operations improve productivity while keeping humans at the center.By embedding intelligence directly into business workflows, Apps 365 enables organizations to:• Improve operational efficiency through intelligent automation• Reduce manual administrative effort• Accelerate employee decision-making• Strengthen governance and compliance• Deliver better employee and customer experiences• Maximize the value of Microsoft 365 investmentsAs organizations continue to embrace AI, Apps 365 remains focused on building practical, enterprise-ready solutions that solve real business challenges while maintaining the highest standards of security, privacy, and compliance.Looking AheadAs Microsoft continues advancing the capabilities of Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft Graph, SharePoint, Azure AI, and the broader Microsoft Cloud ecosystem, Apps 365 is committed to helping organizations translate these innovations into measurable business outcomes.The company's vision extends beyond developing business applications. It is focused on creating an intelligent business platform where AI, automation, and Microsoft 365 work together to simplify operations, empower employees, and accelerate digital transformation.From HR and IT to Legal, Finance, and workplace collaboration, Apps 365 is enabling organizations to embrace the future of work through intelligent, Microsoft-native business applications that are secure, scalable, and built for modern enterprises."We're entering one of the most exciting eras in enterprise software. AI, Microsoft Copilot, SharePoint and the broader Microsoft Cloud are fundamentally changing how organizations work. Our mission is to ensure every Apps 365 solution helps customers unlock the full value of these innovations while keeping security, compliance, and user experience at the center of everything we build." — Manoj Kumar, Founder & CEO, Apps 365As enterprise AI adoption continues to accelerate, Apps 365 remains committed to helping organizations modernize with confidence, combining intelligent automation, AI-powered business applications, and Microsoft's trusted cloud platform to create smarter, more connected workplaces.What is SharePoint Contract Management SharePoint Contract Management orchestrates business agreements from drafting to renewal entirely within Microsoft 365—keeping data secure in your tenant while integrating Word, Outlook, and Teams.SharePoint Contract Management transforms the platform from document storage into an intelligent, workflow-driven system for contract requests, reviews, approvals, obligation tracking, and renewals. Drafting happens natively in Word, approvals and correspondence flow through Outlook, and Teams provides conversational insights—all without leaving the Microsoft 365 environment.Unlike traditional systems that export data to disconnected repositories, SharePoint-native solutions keep everything securely within your Microsoft tenant, preserving existing security, governance, and compliance controls.Why Business Apps are more secure on Microsoft 365Business apps built on Microsoft 365 are more secure because they inherit the platform's enterprise-grade identity, threat protection, and compliance infrastructure—keeping data within the trusted Microsoft tenant rather than exporting it to disconnected third-party systems.Microsoft 365 is not merely a productivity suite; it is a comprehensive security framework designed from the ground up. Built following the Microsoft Security Development Lifecycle (SDL), the platform embeds security at every layer—from code development to deployment. It endorses modern security philosophies like Zero Trust and the principle of least privilege, ensuring that users and applications have only the minimum access required to perform their functions.Why this matters: Unlike standalone SaaS platforms that require organizations to move sensitive business data outside their secure environment, Microsoft 365-native applications keep everything within the customer's tenant. This approach preserves existing identity management, permissions, governance, and compliance controls—eliminating the data silos and security gaps that plague fragmented third-party solutions.What is AI-Powered Contract Lifecycle Management?AI-Powered Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) is the use of artificial intelligence including machine learning, natural language processing, and generative AI to automate, accelerate, and enhance every stage of a contract's journey, from drafting and negotiation to execution, obligation and renewal. AI-powered contract tracking software enables organizations to track contract progress, renewal dates, and key obligations from a single centralized platform.AI-Powered Contract management software for legal departments transforms contracts from static legal documents into dynamic, searchable, structured business intelligence. Unlike traditional contract management, which relies on manual drafting, email-based negotiations, and scattered document storage, AI-powered CLM embeds intelligence directly into the workflow. This Contract management application automates repetitive tasks, surfacing risks in real time, and enabling faster, more informed decision-making.AI-powered Contract Lifecycle Management is also making enterprise-grade contract management software for small business more accessible by reducing manual work, improving contract visibility, and helping growing organizations manage contracts efficiently without increasing operational complexity.About Cubic Logics | Apps 365Apps 365, developed by Cubic Logics, delivers a suite of AI-powered, automation-led SaaS solutions with built-in CoPilot, natively integrated with Microsoft 365. Trusted by 12000+ organizations across more than 170 countries, Apps 365 helps businesses automate HR, IT, Legal, Finance, Operations, and workplace collaboration through intelligent solutions that integrate seamlessly with SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Graph, Power Platform, and Microsoft Copilot.A recognized Microsoft AI Partner, Apps 365 provides solutions available directly on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. With SOC 2 Type II certification and ISO 27001 compliance, the company ensures enterprise-grade security, reliability, and data privacy at scale.

SharePoint Partner Showcase - Apps 365

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